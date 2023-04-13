Northern Ireland’s Shea Charles and Isaac Price may both land European moves

Manchester City's Shea Charles is wanted by Leeds, Brentford and Borussia Dortmund — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Northern Ireland midfielders Shea Charles and Isaac Price could both be on the move as clubs scramble for their signatures.

While Manchester City ace Charles is now a summer target for Leeds United and Brentford as well as Borussia Dortmund, teenager Price looks set to leave Everton and sign a pre-contract agreement with Standard Liege.

His contract at Everton expires this summer and the 19-year-old appears ready for a fresh challenge with the Belgian side.

The rising star was on the radar of Rangers along with clubs in Germany and the Championship, but the prospect of regular games and European football next season appeal to the youngster.

Should the move go through, Everton would be due a set compensation sum of around £400k

Everton's Isaac Price could sign a pre-contract deal with Standard Liege — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Price, who has been with the Goodison Park side since the age of seven, made his Everton debut last season after coming onto the field during a 2-0 FA Cup victory over Boreham Wood and his first Premier League appearance came on the final day of last season against Arsenal.

Highly rated by former Toffees boss Frank Lampard, he has played 19 games in Premier League 2 this season, scoring three times, and he has already made 60 appearances for the Everton Under-21 side despite being only 19.

He made his Northern Ireland debut this year, coming on as a substitute in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland.

Price’s international team-mate Charles is yet to play a competitive fixture for City’s first team.

The versatile 19-year-old’s contract runs until 2027 and either a loan or permanent move could enhance his chances of first-team action and improve his development.

Dortmund have signed Jadon Sancho and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens from City in recent years and have shown faith in young talent, however Leeds and Brentford are also interested in Charles.

The Manchester-born player joined City aged seven and was on the bench for their Champions League last-16 match at RB Leipzig. He featured in both of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers this year and now has six caps.