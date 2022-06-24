Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill set to remain in Women’s Super League with move to Aston Villa

Simone Magill will confirm her plans for the future after the Women's Euros

Simone Magill is to stay in the Women’s Super League after leaving Everton Women.

The Northern Ireland striker is understood to have secured a move to fellow English top-flight outfit Aston Villa Women and will confirm a two-year deal after next month’s Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

Villa have been desperate to add firepower to their squad after finishing last season as the League’s lowest scorers with just 13 goals in 22 matches, and 27-year-old Magill will bring both quality and experience to a team that finished ninth in the table.

Magill played the full 90 minutes last night as Northern Ireland, who were reduced to 10 players, lost 4-1 to Belgium in their final warm-up match ahead of the Euro finals in England next month.