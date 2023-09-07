Northern Ireland’s slim hopes of reaching Euro 2024 finals ended after defeat to Slovenia

Slovenia 4 Northern Ireland 2

The Northern Ireland team line up ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifier away to Slovenia

Auf Wiedersehen to Germany then. This Euro 2024 qualifying campaign has been a slow death for Northern Ireland and it’s over now after a night of shambolic defending in Slovenia.

When Michael O’Neill’s men lost at home to Kazakhstan in June, the chances of reaching next year’s finals were slim to none.

Well, slim left town in Ljubljana. After being blitzed at the Stozice Stadium, the dreams of the Green and White Army enjoying themselves in Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt have been well and truly dashed.

Before the Group H match, manager O’Neill declared his side needed to win five of their remaining six fixtures to have a chance of making it to Deutschland.

Forget that, they’ll do well to win one if they continue to defend as they have done since he returned to replace Ian Baraclough.

Being strong at the back was one of many positives during O’Neill’s first successful spell. Right now, when the heat is on the back line wilts, as was the case against Slovenia who scored four goals and could have had a few more.

On the touchline, O’Neill was frustrated by some of the refereeing decisions, but this result wasn’t on the officials. It was on Northern Ireland’s inability to defend and their alarming propensity to concede soft, silly and shambolic goals.

It’s been a theme every time they have lost in Group H – which is four occasions out of five. The difference this time was after three 1-0 defeats to Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan it was multiplied by four against Slovenia.

Seriously, the defending was laughable in Ljubljana and cost the team who, going forward, posed a real threat scoring through Isaac Price and skipper Jonny Evans and having one of the best players on the park in Conor McMenamin.

A desperate injury list has for sure been a huge problem for O’Neill in this campaign. Not having the inspirational Steven Davis and Stuart Dallas has been like a knife to the heart of the manager, not to mention all the other injuries to key figures like Conor Bradley, Daniel Ballard and Shayne Lavery. But for all that, the players who have been available should have secured more than three points from a possible 15.

That’s a shocking return, leaving Northern Ireland nine behind the Finns, seven adrift of the Danes and Slovenia and six away from Kazakhstan.

We’re halfway there in this group and don’t have a prayer.

All this on September 7 for goodness sake – that magical date in Northern Ireland football history when England were defeated on an epic 2005 night in Belfast when David Healy struck into the Kop net.

More recently at the same point in the calendar, O’Neill led his side to a 2-1 triumph in Hungary in 2014 which was the launch pad for a successful Euro qualifying campaign that led to Euro 2016.

On the eve of the Slovenia game, O’Neill spoke about that victory, adding that one on September 7, 2023 could kick start the current Euro campaign.

Someone must have kick started both sets of players in the tunnel because it was all happening in the early exchanges.

In the third minute Northern Ireland fell behind when highly rated young striker Benjamin Sesko combined cleverly with Andraz Sporar, who streaked clear on goal and, with Evans calling for offside, the Slovenia number nine slotted past Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

It was a dreadful opening to the contest for the visitors as the home side sliced them apart. Far too easy.

To Northern Ireland’s credit, the reaction was excellent as O’Neill’s side drew level just seven minutes in, with 19-year-old Price enjoying a special moment netting his first international goal.

It came after Matty Kennedy, playing in his first international for two years, connected with McMenamin’s dangerous ball into the box only for Jan Oblak to pull off a terrific save. Price was right on the rebound and showed admirable composure to strike the ball into the net and then race to celebrate with the joyous 850 strong Green and White Army.

The equaliser was a confidence boost for Northern Ireland, with McMenamin and Kennedy looking threatening when they had the ball. The latter was just off target with a free-kick before Slovenia restored their lead after 17 minutes in what was another poor goal for O’Neill’s side to concede.

On the Slovenian right, Petar Stojanovic was too strong for Ciaron Brown, who was left in a heap as the Sampdoria man powered towards goal, with his cross taking a deflection off Evans and going in. Northern Ireland claimed a foul on Brown to no avail.

This was one crazy game. Every time both sides attacked you fancied a goal.

Brown became Northern Ireland’s latest injury victim, going off with Craig Cathcart, fresh from his move to Belgian club Kortrijk, coming on, forcing a switch in defence as he joined Evans in the centre with Paddy McNair moving from the middle to right back and Trai Hume transferring to the left full-back role.

Regardless of who was in the backline Slovenia fancied themselves to keep scoring and on 42 minutes they were 3-1 ahead when, criminally, Sesko was allowed to turn inside the box and strike low into the net.

Earlier the electric 20-year had one chalked out for offside. This one counted and it was a fabulous finish from a bright talent who signed for RB Leipzig in the summer and is on the radar of Barcelona but yes, you’ve guessed it, another shocking goal for Northern Ireland to concede.

Any chance of getting close to the men in white shirts?

With the defence all over the place, there was sympathy for the impressive McMenamin in attack who was torturing his marker on the right flank, only for the final ball to go astray or for nobody to be on the end of it.

In a bid to transform the contest, O’Neill threw on two of his experienced stars, Josh Magennis and Conor Washington, at half-time for Dion Charles and Kennedy.

When in trouble, look to the Kings of Lyon.

Slovenia weren’t bothered by royalty facing them. They wanted more and moments into the second period almost made it four with Sporar hitting the bar.

On 53 minutes, Evans played a captain’s role bringing O’Neill’s men back into it. He was as cool as ice when the ball fell to him in the area, outwitting a defender and he deserved a break when his shot deflected past Oblak into the net.

Comeback? Not with more woeful defending giving Sporar the freedom of the city again to race clear, calmly round Peacock-Farrell and find the net. Shelling peas for Slovenia.

McMenamin, Magennis, and substitute Paul Smyth went close late on but by then the home side had eased off as Northern Ireland suffered their fourth defeat in a row.

This was another awful evening for O’Neill’s side.