Northern Ireland's unexpected point is a real confidence boost ahead of Euros: Julie Nelson

The Northern Ireland players knew that their Women’s World Cup double header against England and Austria was going to be a great measure of what awaits them in next summer’s Euro 2022 finals.

And having been given a glimpse of what the future holds Julie Nelson has no fear of meeting more of Europe’s big guns.

Holding out England for over and hour before being put to the sword 4-0 when manager Sarina Wiegman called for reinforcements off the bench was a small positive to take from Saturday night’s clash at Wembley.

Coming within a whisker of beating an Austria team who kept seven clean sheets in eight Euro qualifiers has bolstered the belief that Northern Ireland can compete at the highest level – not least within the squad.

After going behind when Barbara Dunst scored just before half time Northern Ireland scared the life out of Austria. Lauren Wade’s equaliser in the first minute of the second half rocked the visitors, Demi Vance’s stunning 35-yard free kick less than five minutes later had them in a spin.

Stefanie Enzinger’s injury-time equaliser killed the positive vibe inside a sold-out Seaview, but quickly after the final whistle there was a realisation that Northern Ireland are not a team bigger nations can roll over any more – and now the countries in this evening’s Euro 2022 draw may think twice about wanting to face Kenny Shiels’ team.

“We are all really looking forward to the draw. We know that whoever we get we will be rank outsiders because all the other teams are ranked way higher than us,” said Nelson.

“It is going to be the same as we have just faced. Those two games back-to-back, we are going to have three games like that in nine or 10 days, so that is good preparation and the double-header in April, when we play the return matches against Austria and England, will be good preparation again and it’s good to see that we can live with that level of opposition.

“I think it’s definitely positive. We are going to the Euros and we aren’t going to lie down and let anyone beat us easily.”

Up against a team ranked 27 places higher, there was no expectation on Northern Ireland, but going from a position where they were 1-0 down and not posing a great deal of threat in the first half they had Austria on the rack after those two quick-fire goals at the start of the second half and were in a winning position when the clock hit 90 minutes.

It’s hard to work out if three points turning into one after expecting nothing is a positive or a negative.

The result does do one thing though, it keeps hopes alive that Euro qualification can be followed up by a shot at the World Cup play-offs.

“We have mixed emotions,” admitted Julie. “It was disappointing to concede in injury time, but what a shift we put in against a team of full-time professionals.

“I am sure if you’d asked us before the game if we’d have taken a point we’d have said yes.

“We have a point out of this double header when most people would have said we weren’t going to get anything out of them.

“We have the return games in April and they will be big games now. We will be better prepared in April, so the dream is still alive.”