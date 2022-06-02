Northern Ireland's wait for first Nations League win continues as Greece secure narrow victory at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland have taken the win out of Windsor Park. The place became a fortress under Michael O’Neill. Well, it’s not exactly home sweet home anymore.

In 11 games under Ian Baraclough in Belfast, the team have managed a single victory.

That’s a dreadful record with Greece the latest team to profit in the Nations League, earning a 1-0 success thanks to a 39th minute strike from Tasos Bakasetas.

O’Neill was back at the stadium for an international for the first time since leaving the manager’s role in 2020.

It was fitting Greece were the opponents given it was against them that Northern Ireland defeated 3-1 on a magical October night in 2015 to qualify for the Euro 2016 finals, ending 30 years of major tournament hurt.

Back then, Northern Ireland were brilliant on their own patch, scoring goals, conceding few and winning games of football. Consistently.

Times have changed. So too results.

As in 2015, there was plenty of effort and commitment from those wearing green shirts but the class of 2022 lacked inspiration, invention and an ability to make a difference where it counts.

Tactically they were found wanting as well which is on Baraclough and his coaching staff, who started with a back three and ended with a back four as first two 34-year-olds in Kyle Lafferty and Niall McGinn and later two kids in debutant Shea Charles and Trai Hume came on to rescue the troubling situation in the second period.

Even with the introduction of Lafferty and McGinn, which raised the volume inside the stadium and the pressure on the Greek goal, there was never a feeling that Northern Ireland would mount a comeback and turn this tie around.

Right now the team is just too predictable with little threat going forward.

So much for Baraclough’s pre-match hope that his team would win all four of their Nations League games over the course of 11 days.

The Irish FA gave the manager an extended contract following an unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign and you could understand why after encouraging draws at home to Switzerland and Italy with promising young players being blooded, but with a new deal the expectancy is that positive results will be delivered.

What this defeat against Greece in front of 16,977 fans does is put the heat on Baraclough and his team for Cyprus away on Sunday.

On the upside, Northern Ireland have enjoyed much better results on the road under the current man in charge.

The goal from Bakasetas to decide the game was avoidable with the visiting captain allowed too much space on the edge of the area to drive the ball into the net in a first half duller than dishwater.

Watching on Stoke City boss O’Neill will have noticed that from his epic October night against the Greeks seven years ago, only three players who performed then were in Baraclough’s squad — captain Steven Davis, Paddy McNair and McGinn.

Jonny Evans would have played in that Euro 2016 qualifier but for injury. Last night he made his 95th appearance for Northern Ireland, joining David Healy on number four on the all-time caps list.

The centre-back has come such a long way since making his international debut in 2006, when Healy scored a Windsor hat-trick to beat a Spanish side that would go on to dominate world football.

By the end of this series of Nations League matches, Evans will be closing in on his dream target of 100 caps to go with the multiple league titles he won at Manchester United and the FA Cup triumph with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City last year.

Evans was alongside Daniel Ballard and McNair at the heart of a back three with Liverpool’s Conor Bradley and Fleetwood’s Paddy Lane operating as wing-backs.

Davis, earning his 135th cap on the back of signing a new one-year deal with Rangers, was in central midfield with George Saville and Ali McCann ahead of him. In attack, Gavin Whyte was joined by the equally pacey Shayne Lavery.

Since that night in Belfast in 2015, Greece have struggled but under Gus Poyet they are beginning to find their feet and their starting XI included players who have had a big season such as Celtic’s title winner Giorgos Giakoumakis and Kostas Tsimikas, who scored the decisive penalty for Liverpool against Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

With Tsimikas on the left, there were occasions when he went head-to-head with Bradley in a battle of the Reds.

Until the Greeks scored, the most interesting moment in the first half was when Bradley crunched into a late tackle on Tsimikas, who was none too pleased with his club-mate.

It was a rare show of aggression from Northern Ireland, who lacked cohesion and vigour going forward.

Greece weren’t much better before they struck through their skipper.

The pocket of Greek fans in the corner of the ground celebrated and the Green and White Army fell silent having previously created a buzz in the ground, singing Sweet Caroline and chanting about their idol Davis.

Nations League games still haven’t captured the public imagination and when a world class player like Kevin de Bruyne calls them glorified friendlies, it demeans them even more but the Northern Ireland fans packed into Windsor only to be left feeling flat by the team.

When Lafferty and McGinn entered the fray just after the hour, there was hope but nothing came off it.

McGinn volleyed straight at goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos and Lafferty curled a free-kick over the bar as Poyet’s side saw the match out without too much alarm.

Jimmy Nicholl was booked on the bench in the dying moments to sum up a frustrating evening with some jeers heard at the end from exasperated home fans.

Northern Ireland have matches away in Cyprus and Kosovo before they return to Belfast to play the Cypriots. Surely they will put the win back into Windsor then. If they don’t, those jeers will be a lot louder for Baraclough.

