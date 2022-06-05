Northern Ireland's wait for first Nations League win stretches on as Cyprus hold them to scoreless draw in Larnaca

Northern Ireland still have not won a game in the UEFA Nations League as they were held to a scoreless draw by Cyprus at the AEK Arena in Larnaca on Sunday evening.

Ian Baraclough’s side were once again unable to find the back of the net - for the third game in a row - in their second Group C2 match and they are rooted to the bottom of the table alongside their opponents after two games.

Both teams did have chances to win it, with Fanos Katelaris hitting the crossbar at the end of the first half for Cyprus, while Pavlos Correa pulled a shot just wide in the dying stages.

But the biggest chance fell to Ali McCann, who was found unmarked on the six-yard box by a superb cross from fellow substitute Conor McMenamin but somehow fired wide of the goal from point-blank range.

The final whistle was accompanied by boos from the 600-strong travelling support in Larnaca and the pressure mounts on manager Baraclough after this latest result.

