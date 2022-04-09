Northern Ireland’s World Cup dream suffers major blow after Austria’s second-half blitz

Austria 3 Northern Ireland 1

Dejection: NI captain Marissa Callaghan’s expression says it all after defeat in Austria. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

The Viennese Alps are a picturesque backdrop to the city of Wiener Neustadt. Now, after their visit to the southern Austrian region, Northern Ireland have a mountain to climb of their own in terms of World Cup qualification.

After a painful 3-1 defeat to Austria, it is an Everest-sized task that is now facing Kenny Shiels and his team.

The hurt won’t just come from the result, though. After containing a team ranked 25 places above them in the world rankings for the first 45 minutes, an agonising nine-minute blitz at the start of the second half is one that the girls in green will look back on with regret.

Carina Wenninger, Nicole Billa and Barbara Dunst all netted between the 48th and 57th minutes with a quick one, two, three that banked three hugely valuable points.

Joely Andrews’ strike for Northern Ireland came too late to influence the outcome.

The impact, however, is much greater than that.

Those three points are now what separates Austria and Northern Ireland in the fight for second place in Group D and while nothing is decided yet, Shiels’ team now need a remarkable run of results to give them back some hope of grabbing that coveted play-off place.

Shiels, as well as a number of players, had branded this a “must-win” game and the intent was clear early on.

Indeed, within the first couple of minutes Northern Ireland gave Austria a real scare when Demi Vance’s corner from the right torpedoed towards the far post and almost crept into the net, the ball also just evading Rachel Furness as she raced in.

What a dream start that would have been.

Austria weren’t long in getting on top in terms of possession, but Northern Ireland looked fairly solid.

The problem was that they were doing much more defending than they would have liked.

After a rather uneventful first half, suddenly the match sparked into life three minutes into the second — although not in a way that Northern Ireland would have wanted.

Sarah McFadden did well in winning a tackle deep in her own half, but conceded a corner. When Dunst swung the ball low into the box, McFadden let Wenninger away from her ever so slightly and the Austria captain flicked the ball into the net from close range.

Conceding the goal didn’t dent confidence, though. If anything Northern Ireland were straight onto the front foot and enjoyed their best spell — and carved out their best chance.

Abbie Magee got away on the right, and sent in a cross. Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was all over the place as she tried to deal with it, palming the ball out to the edge of the box akin to Spain’s Luis Arconada against Northern Ireland in the 1982 World Cup.

Marissa Callaghan couldn’t produce a Gerry Armstrong-esque finish, though.

Seconds later it was Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns left regretting a mistake.

Forty yards from her own goal, she failed to collect a return pass from Julie Nelson and Billa gobbled up the chance, rolling the ball into the empty net.

Before Northern Ireland could settle down again, it was three. This time, though, it was a sweet move that brought about a classy goal.

Billa rolled the ball through to Laura Feiersinger, who squared for Dunst to finish from almost on the penalty spot.

McFadden was probably closest to scoring when she shot over from a corner before Andrews did find the net five minutes from time — a sweetly struck shot from 25 yards out as she ran onto the ball after a corner wasn’t cleared particularly well.

Now, though, Northern Ireland need something special in the group. A win against England at Windsor Park on Tuesday night would be just that — and that one now really is must-win.

AUSTRIA: Zinsberger, Wienroither, Wenninger, Georgieva, Hanshaw, Puntigam, Dunst (Kolb 73), Zadrazil, Feiersinger, Naschenweng (Makas 90), Billa (Enzinger 61).

Unused subs: Degen, Plattner, Schiechtl, Hillebrand, Fuchs, Hobinger, Eder, Kresche, El Sherif.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, Nelson. McFadden, Vance, Magee (C McGuinness 90), McCarron (Andrews 80), Furness, Callaghan, Holloway (K McGuinness 61), Wade (Bell 80), Furness, Magill (Wilson 90). Unused subs: Flaherty, McKenna, Burrows, Hamilton, Caldwell, Finnegan.

Referee: Stephanie Frappart (France).

Player of the match: Dunst

Match rating: 6/10