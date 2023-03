Evans, Cathcart, Davis and Dallas continue to shine on the big stage

Top-class: Jonny Evans, without doubt the best central defender Northern Ireland has ever produced and gives a lift to everyone when he plays. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The job remit of every Northern Ireland manager since I can remember has been to introduce young players to international football and the same will apply to the mangers in the future, mainly due to the limited pool of players we have at our disposal.