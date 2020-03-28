On this day: How we reported Northern Ireland's win over Sweden thanks to more David Healy heroics in 2007

On this day in 2007, Northern Ireland beat Sweden 2-1 at Windsor Park to go top of their qualifying group for Euro 2008. Here's how we reported it:

Tens of thousands of jubilant Northern Ireland football fans woke up today believing their dreams of travelling to their first major finals in over 20 years are almost a reality after the team topped their Euro 2008 qualifying group.

Two magnificent goals against Sweden from super striker David Healy reignited hopes that Northern Ireland will compete in the Euro 2008 finals next summer in Austria and Switzerland.

Read more On this day: How we reported Artur Boruc gaffe that gave Northern Ireland the win over Poland in 2009

The amazing win against one of the world's top 10 teams moved them to first place in the Group F table - leaving thousands of supporters confident they can reach their first major finals since the World Cup in 1986.

They are now ahead of top teams such as Spain, Denmark and, of course, Sweden.

The 2-1 result at Windsor Park left thousands of Swedish fans who had travelled to Belfast for the match shocked - but thousands more of the green and white army elated.

Sweden opened the scoring, but Healy equalised in the 33rd minute with a strike from 18 yards, and ensured victory on 59 minutes with a near-post finish from Damien Johnson's cross. Healy is now leading goalscorer in the championship, with nine.

The victory was another sweet moment for Northern Ireland fans following on from last September's 3-2 defeat of Spain and the 2005 victory over England, when Healy's 74th minute goal clinched a historic 1-0 win.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph from the family home in Killyleagh, Healy's mum, Irene, said the Northern Ireland team seems to be getting better and better.

"Of course we are very proud of David," she said.

"The team seems to be getting better and better."

Irene, who was at Windsor Park to watch the dramatic Euro 2008 qualifying game unfold, was joined by thousands of jubilant Northern Ireland fans.

One of them was bus driver David McGaughey (44).

"The whole night was just fantastic," he said.

"I stayed after the whistle went for around 30 minutes to talk to people and take in what happened.

"I was at the Spain and England matches and to see the smiles on the faces of Northern Ireland fans was just an amazing feeling.

"Sweden thought they were coming to play Northern Ireland to get three points and go home again, but everything David Healy touches turns to gold."

Praise for the team's performance also came from Deputy First Minister in waiting, Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness, who described it as a " remarkable and exciting night".

As well as congratulating Northern Ireland football team, he praised the Republic of Ireland's performance and Antrim GAA team who beat Dublin at Casement Park.

"Congratulations to all three teams who in the three parks last night, Windsor, Croke and Casement, confounded their opponents and did their supporters proud. It was a remarkable and exciting night and hopefully the beginning of even better days for all concerned," he said.

"Now all we need is the Irish cricket team to beat England in the World Cup to round off a great week in more ways than one."