O’Neill: We were placed at a disadvantage by the anthem

Former international manager would like to see the anthem changed to suit all players

Former international manager Michael O’Neill believes his Northern Ireland team were seriously hampered by the National Anthem.

O’Neill, who galvanised his country over a nine year spell and led the men in green to their first ever Euro finals in 2016 and to the brink of 2018 World Cup qualification, insists God Save the Queen, played prior to Northern Ireland games, alienated a number of his players, from nationalist areas, who couldn’t relate to the anthem.

As a result, O’Neill, now managing at Stoke City, felt his teams were unable to play with a patriotic togetherness.

O’Neill says: “I felt we were at a disadvantage in the anthem, because I could see how other countries would either sing their anthem or display real patriotism, you know, a real togetherness, real emotion during the anthem. And we never really got that.

“When I came in I could see that a lot of the players from nationalist backgrounds would stand with their head down.

"So we made sure that the players linked, first of all, it was very important. And that the Nationalist players were requested that, whilst they may not sing the anthem that they would respect it and they would stand with their head not bowed.”

O’Neill believes that approach was a great improvement: “And I felt it was important for those players to respect the lads in the squad who did regard it as their anthem as well. And so not to have body language, which would appear disrespectful as well.

“I just felt we needed something that potentially, we could use as our identity the same way, as you know, if you ask someone from Wales or Scotland, where they're from, they'll tell you they're Scottish, or Welsh, they won't say they're British.

“When you're a small nation as well, there's something that you have to harness and it's something that I still think could be looked at.”

The anthem debate is reignited in a wide-ranging documentary on Northern Irish football tonight when a ‘Game of Two Halves’ presented by former Sky News sports editor Ian Woods is screened on UTV at 8.30pm.

The programme was devised to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of Northern Ireland.

O’Neill, along with senior international ladies captain Marissa Callaghan, former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best and actor Jimmy Nesbitt all highlighted different issues with God Save the Queen.

Cliftonville midfielder Callaghan, who grew up supporting Celtic and the Republic of Ireland, concedes: “You know it’s quite sad. Northern Ireland don’t really have their own identity. As a catholic player, unfortunately I don’t get that experience of standing tall and singing the anthem as loud as you can.”

Best, who won 124 caps for Ireland in rugby says: “I understand that ‘God Save the Queen’ is Northern Ireland’s anthem, because we’re part of the United Kingdom.

“But it always strikes a chord in me that that’s what you hear when you’re in Twickenham, and you’re getting ready to play England.”

Northern Ireland fan and acclaimed Coleraine actor Jimmy Nesbitt when asked what could be an alternative, states: “Well, you could play The Undertones. Or you could play you know, Van Morrison. Play something we’d be proud of. Something that all of us like.”

Former First Minister Arlene Foster, a regular attender at Windsor Park, admits she sings ‘Ireland’s Call’ at international rugby matches to support Ulster players, but says “I don’t think it’s a rousing anthem in any way.

“The anthem issue is overblown, it’s something that people latch on to as an issue because they want to make it an issue.”