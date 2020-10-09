O'Neill's double in vain as Northern Ireland U21s errors are punished

Northern Ireland 2 Finland 3

Glentoran striker Paul O'Neill showed his rising potential with two goals, but was ultimately left frustrated as Northern Ireland Under-21s fell to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Finland.

What made the loss even harder to take was the fact that Finland's first two goals came after errors in the Northern Ireland defence.

O'Neill netted in each half only for the Finns to equalise both times. Their winner, which came midway through the second half, was far from lucky though, with substitute Naatan Skytta producing a sweet strike from 15 yards to clinch the points.

Northern Ireland looked comfortable in possession throughout and it was after some great quality on the ball that they took the lead on 23 minutes.

After a neat build up on the right wing, the ball was then played inside to Jake Dunwoody in a central position 30 yards from goal. He fed a great pass behind the wing-back for Nathan Kerr, who drove a low cross to the edge of the six-yard box for O'Neill and his first-time finish found the net despite goalkeeper Hugo Keto getting a touch.

Dunwoody, who impressed throughout, teased the Finland defence as he came close to making it 2-0 on 31 minutes, only being blocked on the six-yard line after weaving through tackles.

A lapse in concentration at the back then led to Finland levelling the scores a minute before half-time. A long clearance didn't seem to be particularly dangerous, but as Eoin Toal - who was facing his own goal - dithered instead of playing the ball back to Conor Hazard, Onni Valakari took advantage to nip in ahead of him and tuck his shot into the bottom corner past the goalkeeper's left hand.

Northern Ireland regained the lead on 59 minutes after more neat football. They moved the ball from right to left before Dunwoody played a fine pass out to Danny Amos on the left. His cross-cum-shot looked to be heading wide of the far post before O'Neill got the slightest of touches to divert it into the net.

Bobby Burns replaced Amos immediately after the goal and he was caught cold as another mistake led to a second equaliser for Finland. He failed to control a misdirected cross-field pass and Finland captain Mikael Soisalo stole the ball before driving it into the net as Hazard couldn't get enough contact to save.

Finland completed the comeback on 68 minutes. After some fine passing play in the centre, the ball was played out to Soisalo on the right and his low driven cross was met by the onrushing Skytta, who finished with a powerful first-time shot.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Hazard, Marron, Toal, Brown, Kerr, McCalmont (A Scott, 79 mins), Boyd-Munce, Dunwoody, Amos (Burns, 61 mins), McKiernan (Bonis, 46mins), O'Neill. Subs: Garside, Larkin, Donnelly, Burns, J Scott, Balmer, Bansai-McNulty.

FINLAND: Keto, Tihi, Vainionpaa, Haukioja, Maenpaa (Hyvarinen, 75 mins), Lingman, Valakari, Stavitski (Skytta, 46 mins), Assehnoun (Almen, 90 mins), Soisalo, Forss (Kallman, 82 mins). Subs: Jaaskelainen, Hakkinen, Banza, Maenpaa, Atakayi.

Referee: Vitor Fernandes Ferreira (Portugal).