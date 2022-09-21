Opera singer Carly Paoli who wowed Windsor Park ahead of NI v Italy last year to perform God Save The King in Milan

Opera singer Carly Paoli was the queen of Windsor Park last November — and on Friday night in Italy she will become the first person to perform God Save The King before a senior England football international following the monarch’s passing.

Ms Paoli told the Belfast Telegraph that she is “honoured and privileged” to be involved in such a historic occasion.

She revealed how her performances of the national anthems prior to Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy 10 months ago helped land her a starring role at the San Siro in Milan this week.

In Belfast the classical soprano sang Italy’s stirring anthem in a blue cloak before slipping off the garment to unveil the home team’s strip for Northern Ireland’s anthem. That was greeted by an almighty roar from the appreciative Green and White Army and then came loud applause after a spine-tingling rendition of God Save The Queen.

So impressed was Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina with Carly’s performances and the reaction from both sets of supporters that he invited her to sing the anthems for Italy’s Nations League game versus England in Milan on Friday.

The invite came before the Queen’s passing and Charles III’s accession so now the 33-year-old will be singing a slightly different anthem for England than originally planned.

“Singing God Save the Queen was a tradition for Her Majesty and now it is important to celebrate the new King and it is a privilege to be able to do that,” said Carly.

“I’m sure the royal family will be watching Italy play England, especially the Prince of Wales (William) and his sons who I know are huge football fans.

“My mother’s side of the family comes from Italy and I have grown up in England so it is really exciting to sing both national anthems that mean so much to me.

“Singing Inno di Mameli in front of a passionate Italian crowd will be simply wonderful and to have the honour of singing God Save the King for the first time in international football will make it a night I will never forget.”

Ms Paoli has performed twice for Charles at Windsor Castle and St James’s Palace saying the new monarch was “warm, welcoming and made me feel at ease”.

“Singing in the San Siro, it is almost like being a gladiator on a stage like that. It will be a proud moment for me and my family,” said Carly.

“I think the San Siro is slightly bigger than Windsor Park, though I know from my experience of Northern Ireland fans they would give anyone a run for their money in how loud they can be. I have sort of been adopted by the GAWA which is really nice.”