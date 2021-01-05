'Our aim is to qualify': Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough talks World Cup hopes and promising young players

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough reckons his side can upset the odds and qualify for the World Cup finals.

Northern Ireland may have been handed a tough World Cup qualification group but that hasn't stopped manager Ian Baraclough daring to dream.

The new boss, who took over from Michael O'Neill midway through last year, has just one win in his opening eight games in charge; a penalty victory in Bosnia.

He's optimistic, however, that he can lead his side to a top two finish in the upcoming campaign, at the expense of world number 10 Italy or, only marginally more likely, number 16 Switzerland.

Baraclough's men must top the group to secure an automatic spot at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, scheduled to be played in November and December next year, while a runners-up spot would yield a play-off place.

“I know it’s going to be tough, however we played well in quite a few of our UEFA Nations League games towards the end of 2020 and we can take great heart from that," he said.

“Our aim is to qualify and everybody involved in the set-up is focused on that. We haven’t been to a World Cup since 1986 and we would love to rectify that.”

Already in his short time in charge, Baraclough has handed senior game-time to eye-catching young players like Daniel Ballard, Ali McCann and Ethan Galbraith.

Having himself stepped up from the role as Under 21 manager, further blooding the future of the national team is another of his priorities for 2021. Not only that, but the boss believes the rising crop have the ability to bring more big days to the Green and White Army.

"I would like to build up game time for the younger players. I firmly believe the coming years could be special ones for Northern Ireland if these players are allowed to come through and flourish,” he said.

Meanwhile, Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson says he is proud of how his organisation has handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an email to staff, he said: “We did what we could to look after our stakeholders, we helped to secure much needed funding for our member clubs, we reminded people about the good times in football via our social media channels and we helped Northern Ireland in its widest sense through our volunteering activities.

“We were able to bring football back earlier than most in order to finish our cup competitions, we were the first in the UK to bring back spectators, and we managed our way through complex UEFA protocols to deliver flawless international windows in the autumn.”

His optimism is not shared by some outside the organisation, with Ballinamallard United goalkeeper John Connolly, for instance, having accused the Irish FA, along with the NI Football League, of treating Championship clubs like his 'with utter contempt.'

His comments, made last week to the Belfast Telegraph, followed a failed attempt by the football authorities to convince the Stormont Executive and Sport NI to designate the Irish Cup as an 'elite' competition, which would allow it to go ahead amid the current coronavirus restrictions.

The Championship season has yet to begin as it does not have elite status.

"I thought the move to make the Irish Cup an elite competition was an afterthought by the Irish FA and NIFL," said Connolly.

"They thought, hang on a minute, without elite status the Irish Cup is under threat.

"It proves to me the Championships clubs have been treated with utter contempt following this pandemic from both NIFL and the Irish FA.

"They even went ahead with the Irish Cup draw despite all the restrictions.

"Neither pushed for the Championship clubs to get elite status from the beginning."

IFA chief Nelson also looked ahead to a 2021 that he hoped would be better than the year before it, pointing in particular to the UEFA Super Cup between this season's Champions League and Europa League winners, due to be hosted at Windsor Park in August.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase not just our stadium and the association but Belfast and Northern Ireland as a whole and it’s bound to be a highlight of the year,” he said.