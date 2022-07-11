Our bravehearts can step up and keep Euro 2022 dream alive by beating Austria, insists manager Kenny Shiels

Kenny Shiels is prepared to set his side up to be attacking in order to secure a positive result against Austria

Kenny Shiels is readying his Northern Ireland team to go for broke in what is now almost a win-or-bust match with Austria in the Women’s Euro 2022 finals.

After falling to a 4-1 defeat against Norway in the first game, the nation’s hopes of still being alive in the tournament when they face hosts England in an eagerly-anticipated battle on Friday night hinge on getting something against the Austrians at St. Mary’s Stadium in Southampton tonight.

Realistically only a history-making first win at a major tournament would suffice if the dream of a Quarter-Final place is to be maintained, and Shiels is prepared to go on the offensive in order to achieve a positive result.

Although Simone Magill is now out of the tournament through injury, the expectation is that someone will come in as a straight replacement and the adventurous 3-4-3 formation against Norway will be reprised as Shiels adopts a risky strategy that could yield a potentially huge reward.

“There aren’t many teams who would play one behind two (in attack) against Norway, that was very, very brave of us. There were four goals that weren’t clinical. There was a penalty, a free-kick and another we didn’t pick up on from a throw-in.”

“It only takes one person to slow it all down – the other goal, a player gave the ball away.”

“I have said to the players that making mistakes is a very big part of learning. The players know that they have to take risks to try to break through against the big teams.”

The loss of Magill to a cruciate ligament tear is a significant blow. It is, however, a scenario that they are all too familiar with. The qualifying campaign was littered with major injuries, and Shiels has called on his squad to dig in and make up for the absence of one of the most important members of the side.

“They all have to step up, these players know that,” he said.

“Simone is a big loss, but we can’t sound like we’re making excuses; we’re not, we’re just stating a fact. What’s more important is her physical health and her mental health.”