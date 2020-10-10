Our desire and character shone through in Bosnia success, claims delighted record-breaking skipper Davis

New caps record holder salutes NI response that puts them on cusp of another Euro finals

What an historic night in Sarajevo; Northern Ireland's first experience of extra-time, their first nail-biting penalty shoot-out and then there's Captain Marvel Steven Davis making his own personal history.

As predictable as Pat Jennings' hair remaining immaculate during a winter storm, Rangers midfielder Davis helped his team from a shaky start to keep their Euro 2020 dream alive.

Bosnia and Herzegovina had Miralem Pjanic, and he may ooze class, but football is a team sport and as a collective unit, Northern Ireland displayed a phenomenal work rate, epitomised by Stuart Dallas, and held their nerve.

That skill of delivering under pressure augurs well for the future but it shouldn't really be a surprise given the big game experience of the players, led by their inspirational captain.

Davis may not be 21 any more, but there's nothing wrong with his football brain and it was fitting Northern Ireland produced a brilliant comeback performance on the night he won his 120th cap to break the appearance record that was held by Jennings.

Fifteen years after his debut, Davis remains a class act on and off the pitch, and not even all the tributes coming his way this week could do him justice.

The prize of a Euro 2020 play-off final was attractive enough, but there's no question the midfielder's team-mates are doing all they can to get the record breaker to another major tournament.

There were no wild celebrations from Davis after the penalty shoot-out victory because he knows the job is only half done.

But the relief and pride he felt will linger for a long time.

"I can enjoy it a bit more now we got the result," said the 35-year-old. "As usual we don't do things the easy way. We weren't at the races but hung in there and started to play a bit in the second half, causing problems.

"Once it goes to penalties it can go either way, but Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) was brilliant in goal and it's lovely to be through to the next round, that's what we desperately wanted.

"We tried to put pressure on the ball but were being caught and they had space. We struggled to get to grips with Pjanic but we worked on it and started to impose ourselves more.

"It's never easy playing against a good side away but we can look forward to November.

"I'm very proud of the character and desire we showed. It was important we left everything out there and didn't have any regrets. We did that and got the result."

On the Slovakia clash, skipper Davis added: "It's another one-off game. We're going to be at home, it's going to be tough but there's a great carrot there. We'll be doing all we can to get to the finals."

There was pressure on manager Ian Baraclough to win this game, and the last outing, a 5-1 thumping at home to Norway, turned the heat up, but he can be grateful the players showed a fighting spirit and then nerves of steel in the shoot-out.

"The spirit of the lads is fantastic, they're selfless: they don't think about themselves, they think just of the team, that's the group of players we've got," said Baraclough.

"I've got a group of players I feel very comfortable with, they've worked very hard since coming in on Sunday. They enjoy working together as a group, they enjoy coming and playing for their country.

"I'm very lucky in that respect, that I've got that type of squad. Now we're looking forward to Sunday, and then Wednesday (away to Norway) - but we'll have to look after players because a lot of energy has been put out.

"Players have come off cramping up; we thought Paddy (McNair) had an ankle injury but he said he'd cramped up after 80 minutes. Next month we'll be that much further on with their fitness, their strength, and we can start looking forward to that."

As for the shoot-out drama, that was all part of the plan.

"We knew it could go all the way," added Baraclough. "That's the preparation we did last month, it's the preparation we did when we met up. We worked on penalties, we knew our penalty takers, that's why we made the substitutions at the end of extra-time.

"The two lads that had come off the bench (Jordan Jones and Jordan Thompson) had to sacrifice themselves because they've not been as strong on the penalties. Decisions like that have to be made."