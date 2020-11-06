Over 1,000 fans will roar on Northern Ireland in Euro play-off showdown with VAR set to make Windsor Park debut

More than 1,000 fans will have the opportunity to cheer on Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in next Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia, and it's also been confirmed that VAR will be used at the venue for the first time.

Only 600 fans were allowed into the stadium for the game against Austria last month but the Irish FA have been able to push that figure up to 1,060 supporters.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said: "We have worked closely with the Minister for Communities, Caral Ni Chuilin, and her officials, as well as the team at Belfast City Council, to land on this number. Our own staff have also played a significant role in this and we're delighted to have fans back at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, in a safe and responsible setting, for one of our biggest games in recent times."

Gary McAllister, chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs, said: "Ideally, we would have liked somewhere nearer to 15% of stadium capacity, which we feel was and is safely achievable with the various safety measures that will be in place, however we do welcome the increase and the fact that some fans will be there."

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is happy for his side to be written off as underdogs, saying: "We have respect for the opposition but certainly no fear."

UEFA had earlier agreed that VAR would feature in the play-off deciders as well as next summer's finals.

The controversial video technology was in operation for Northern Ireland's play-off semi-final in Bosnia but it will make its Windsor debut next Thursday. News that VAR will be in operation will perhaps offer some reassurance to Northern Ireland fans who felt their World Cup hopes were shattered by a controversial penalty decision in the play-off against Switzerland in 2017.

Ricardo Rodriguez scored a penalty at Windsor after Corry Evans was deemed to have handled inside the area. Referee Ovidiu Hategan admitted he made a mistake but it was little consolation to Michael O'Neill's side as they lost 1-0 over two legs.

UEFA and the Irish FA confirmed VAR will be in operation.