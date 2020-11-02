Paddy McNair is the best player in the Championship and would 'walk it' in the Premier League, says Neil Warnock

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair (right) is the best player in England's second tier, according to his manager.

Middlesborough manager Neil Warnock is running out of ways to praise Paddy McNair.

The Northern Ireland international has played a starring role for Boro this season after stepping back to centre-half.

Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest made it eight league games without defeat and lifted Warnock's side to fifth in the Championship table.

The only goal, scored by Marvin Johnson, was created by a wicked cross from Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville and, at the other end, McNair was once again central to the clean sheet, Boro's fourth in their last five matches.

Warnock has already seen enough this season to crown McNair as league's top star.

"I just think his name is Paddy McNair-Nine now isn’t it? You dare not give him a 10," said the boss, referencing McNair's regular score in the post-match player-ratings.

"For me, he’s 10/10 every week - I can’t see a better player in this division."

While such performances and praise come as little surprise to anybody within the Northern Ireland camp, Warnock says it's a step up at club level that he wasn't always convinced was possible.

"I think he’d walk it in the Premier League, though I’m not saying he was like that when I came," he continued. 2The level of performances weren’t anything special.

"When we went to Cornwall (during pre-season) I said I’d play him centre-half all season, and against Newcastle, wow! I thought I would have had a phone call the next day from Steve (Bruce - Newcastle manager)."

Last week, Warnock admitted that display, in the 5-1 friendly win over their Premier League opponents, even secured McNair's future at the club.

"I actually thought about swapping him for another player at another club," he said. "I thought I might have been able to get some money for him and bring somebody else in.

"But when I saw him play against Newcastle in a pre-season friendly, wow, that blew my head off. It was only a friendly but I saw enough in that 90 minutes to know how I wanted him to play."

On Saturday, McNair was paired at centre-half alongside 18-year-old Nathan Wood, making his first league start.

"Paddy's some player," said the teenager.

“It just makes your job so easy… well, maybe not easy, but when you’ve got someone like that next to you it just makes you feel so much more comfortable.

“He’s so comfortable on the ball; he can do everything and he’s just so relaxed. It really helps you as a young player when you’re a bit nervous."

Now all that's left is for Middlesbrough to give McNair a chance to prove Warnock's Premier League claim right - by securing promotion.