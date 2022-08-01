Pat Jennings says Irish FA can help Northern Ireland Women reach the next level

Legacy: Pat Jennings wants to see NI women’s team continue to improve

Pat Jennings has urged the Irish FA to do everything in their power to help the Northern Ireland women’s team reach the next level.

Euro 2022 concluded last night with England’s 2-1 win over Germany after extra time in the Final and it was a tournament that will be fondly remembered by the Northern Ireland squad who made their major finals bow and celebrated their first goal on the big stage after Julie Nelson scored in their 4-1 loss to Norway.

The lowest-ranked side in the competition suffered defeats to Norway, Austria and England but the historic achievements of Kenny Shiels’ side have inspired the next generation of talent.

Irish FA chief-executive Patrick Nelson has promised women’s football in Northern Ireland will not stand still and legendary goalkeeper Jennings wants to see the game hit new heights.

“Hopefully, the Irish FA can do everything in their power to help the women’s team reach the next level,” said McDonald’s NI football ambassador who is looking forward to seeing more girls play the game.

“I think that would be brilliant. I really like the way the girls play the game, with an honesty and they aren’t lying down after they’ve been tackled and waiting for an air ambulance.

“They are great ambassadors for the country.

“The huge attendances at the games at Euro 2022 shows you the impact they are having. Over 15,000 fans were at Windsor Park for the England game and that shows you how the game is progressing.

“We are catching up other nations and hopefully we can find the right model and strategy to improve further.”

Jennings, who trains young keepers at Tottenham’s Academy, feels the game’s rising popularity provides an opportunity to grow the game further.

“Earlier this year, Barcelona announced a new world record attendance of over 91,000 for a game and that’s incredible,” added the former Arsenal and Tottenham stopper.

“There’s no doubt support for the game is growing.

“It’s a game which is making great strides, especially when you consider it wasn’t that long ago they weren’t playing football.

“The women’s game has got tremendous media coverage and we have enjoyed watching the games on television.

“The impact on kids is massive and I think it’s brilliant. Even older guys like myself are learning more about women's football and enjoying it. We really appreciate what they are achieving and they are inspiring the next generation.

“Northern Ireland reached the finals despite a lot of the girls playing domestic football while England are on a different level. That’s always been a problem for us, including in the men’s game.

“England made it to the final of course and the last time I was at a match that big was the 1966 World Cup Final involving England and Germany at Wembley. Congratulations to the Lionesses on their historic win.”

Jennings is a big supporter of the McDonald’s Fun Football programme which gives thousands of children across Northern Ireland the opportunity to participate in introductory football sessions with professional coaches.

Delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, the programme includes regular Fun Football sessions, the Grassroots Football Awards and the Fun Football Festival.

Jennings, who won 119 Northern Ireland caps, added: “Through the years I have witnessed first-hand the significant impact that McDonald’s Fun Football has had, and continues to have, on the lives of young people in Northern Ireland.

“The programme makes football accessible for children of all genders, abilities and backgrounds, and plays a key role in promoting the positive impact sport and exercise can have on people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“Everything has opened up again after the pandemic which is great. Without a doubt, the success of the England and indeed the Northern Ireland women’s team will introduce more kids to football.”