Pat McGibbon on promise of Northern Ireland’s young guns and why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get it right at Manchester United

Former Northern Ireland defender Pat McGibbon believes Ian Baraclough’s young lions have offered a glimpse into a bright future, even when the classy Jonny Evans is not leading by example.

While Evans has been nursing an ankle injury, the defence has been tested but Daniel Ballard, in particular, has merged as a real diamond that just needs a little polishing.

There’s also Liverpool’s teenage sensation Conor Bradley, another versatile player who shows no fear on the big stage.

McGibbon, who won seven caps, knows defenders can struggle to swim when they are thrown in at the deep end. That’s why he’s thrilled to see the fresh faces show so much composure and promise.

“It’s great to see a young player coming through because it was important, we never relied on Jonny’s experience and quality,” argues the former Wigan ace.

“I was always hugely impressed with Jonny and it’s a tough position to play, you can feel like you are thrown to the lions.

“Form follows when you established partnerships and an understanding. For the young lad Daniel to play well shows a lot of assurance but we should never big up a player too much, he needs to keep playing and improving.

“It’s about trying to keep the younger players humble and level headed. The last few results have been impressive and the young lads have really stepped up. If the young lads have experienced heads around them they can develop as part of the squad.

“There needs to be a conveyor belt of talent coming through and international football is a big platform for the players, it can enhance their club careers too.

“Liverpool’s Conor Bradley is another one who has taken a chance to impress for club and country. If the lads keep working hard they will thrive.

“There’s a 3-5-2 system favoured by the manager and the players simply have to adapt and get on with it.”

Former Glentoran and Portadown defender McGibbon spent five years at Manchester United, though he made just one competitive appearance, when he was sent off as the Reds were infamously sent crashing out of the League Cup by York City in 1995.

He retains great affection for his old team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United boss who is never short of a few critics.

Despite growing frustrations among fans and calls for him to be axed, United are backing their boss.

McGibbon, who arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 1992, is backing Ole to silence the doubters.

“It’s so up and down with United,” he reflects. “It was a big lift when Cristiano (Ronaldo) arrived and they are a strong team on paper but it’s not clicking at the minute.

“Ole is under pressure and whenever you bring in players with big egos and have a big squad, there’s big expectation and everyone wants to play in every game. It’s tough for a manager and the money that has gone out brings added pressure and responsibility.

“Ole was there in my final year and he’s a great lad, He’s tougher than what people will think.

“It’s a massive job and a learning curve for him but he has good people around him. He needs support from higher up and it’s all about managing expectations. I think he’s doing a good job. Some of the results and performances have not been up to scratch but he will get it right in the long-term.

“The talk from fans is that (Scott) McTominay/Fred partnership might not be working. We have attacking players but you must have protection in front of the defence.”