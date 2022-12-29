Pelé: Tributes flood in from across Northern Ireland as Brazilian football legend dies aged 82

Footballing icon Pele has died in Brazil, his family have confirmed (Nigel French/PA)

Footballing icon Pelé has passed away at the age of 82, following reports he had been receiving end of life care in Brazil.

Often dubbed the ‘greatest footballer of all time’ Pelé had a colon tumour removed in December 2021 but was readmitted to a hospital in San Paulo in November following deteriorating health.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Pelé was Brazil’s joint-all time record scorer.

He led the country to 3 World Cup victories in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and was one of only three players to have scored in four World Cups.

Pelé’s daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed his death on the social media platform Instagram, in a post that said: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

His family also released a statement, tweeting: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.

“Love, love and love, forever.”

In early December, it was reported by news outlets in Brazil, the footballer had been moved to palliative care in hospital.

Brazilian outlet ‘Folha’ reported the sport star’s chemotherapy had been suspended and he was now undergoing measures aimed at relieving pain and shortness of breath.

Pelé previously held the record of the youngest player to play in the FIFA World Cup, a record broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside in 1982.

The former Northern Ireland international shared his own tribute following news of his death, tweeting simply: “Such sad news – RIP Pele.”

In a social media tribute, the Irish FA called him a “gift to the beautiful game” tweeting a famous photograph of Pelé donning a Northern Ireland football jersey.

The official account for Northern Ireland also paid tribute to the Brazilian international footballer, tweeting a photograph of Pelé alongside George Best.

Best’s son Callum also shared his own tribute to the footballing legend, writing on Twitter: “ RIP pele, what a legacy.”

Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club Chairman, Gary McAllister shared a photograph of Pelé alongside England captain Bobby Moore and called him a “footballing icon”.

UTV’s Paul Clark said the footballer’s death meant “another part of (his) childhood gone.”

While Northern Ireland football fan club ‘Our Wee Country’ shared the famous photograph of the Brazilian in the Northern Ireland jersey writing “(we) never got to see him grace the pitch at Windsor Park but he wore the green and white. RIP Pelé.”

Former professional footballer Martin O’Neill also took to social media to share his tribute to Pelé saying he remembers “watching him in 1958 but it was in 1970 when he reigned supreme for Brazil.”

He was joined former Northern Ireland international and Tottenham Hotspur F.C footballer Gerry Armstrong who said the Brazilian legend was “the best player ever to play the game.”

In addition to the online tributes, Belfast photographer and filmmaker Michael Donald told the Belfast Telegraph he met and worked with Pele “a couple of times”.

“He was charming, dignified, affable and accommodating” he said.

“He made me a cup of tea, we did headers (which I messed up). He drove around in a VW Golf. He had no airs and graces.

“He changed the world of football and he will be sadly missed. I don’t think the likes of him can ever exist again.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins said it was “particularly poignant that Pelé should have died so soon after the World Cup, that greatest stage which he graced like no other.”

“From his goals seen in black and white as a 17 year old in Sweden in 1958 to his technicolour triumph with arguably the greatest ever Brazilian team in Mexico twelve years later in 1970, Pelé’s name will always be synonymous with the World Cup as its only three time winner,” he added.