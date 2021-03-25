Player ratings: Steven Davis shows masterful touch on record night as Northern Ireland lose out to Italy

Steven Davis showed his influential touch during an impressive second half for Northern Ireland in Parma.

Northern Ireland lost out in their opening game of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, but how did the individual players perform?

Here are our match ratings:

Bailey Peacock Farrell 4: Had a shocker for Immobile’s goal. A real killer blow before half-time. Better protected in second half.

Michael Smith 6: Found himself in dangerous areas but couldn’t take advantage. Had the best chance when his shot failed to beat Donnarumma.

Jonny Evans 7: Big role in a 3-5-2 formation but his defence crumbled around him in first half. Much more vibrant after restart.

Craig Cathcart 6: Struggled in the first half but improved after the break though distribution could have been better.

Stuart Dallas 7: Tracked back well but was caught out for Berardi goal. Showed fight in the second half in much better display.

Paddy McNair 7: Composed early on and provided good cover for the defence but was unable to finish when he fired his shot over late on.

Ali McCann 6: Some neat touches in the early stages and another solid, industrious performance. Still inexperienced at this level.

Steven Davis 7: Special night for the Roger Federer of football and he was more influential in second half. A wonderful passer of the ball.

Corry Evans 5: Part of a midfield that struggled to break up Italy attacks and he was taken off at the break for George Saville.

Gavin Whyte 6: Looked a brighter spark and bigger threat after the break with a volley wide and a chance saved by Donnarumma.

Josh Magennis 6: Willing runner but starved of service. Tried to get his side up the pitch but by the half-time whistle it felt like damage limitation.

Subs: Saville (C Evans 45) 6; Lavery (Whyte 64) 6; Lafferty (Magennis 78) 6; Thompson (for McCann 78) 6.