Poignant poem Harry Gregg penned to remember the Busby Babes
Manchester United legend Harry Gregg gave an emotional reading of one of his poems about the Busby Babes two years ago.
Gregg, who wrote about his former team-mates, was taking part in the memorial service marking 60 years since the Munich air disaster in February 2018. It was the Northern Irishman's final visit to Old Trafford.
Gregg, who passed away in hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 87, was hailed as a hero after saving fellow passengers following the plane crash.
Busby Babes by Harry Gregg
How they laughed, they loved and played the game together
Played the game and gave it every ounce of life
And the crowds they thronged to see such free young spirits
My good God, there wasn't many who came home
Roger Byrne, Mark Jones and Salford's Eddie Colman
Tommy Taylor, Geoffrey Bent and David Pegg
Duncan Edwards, Dublin's own boy Liam Whelan
My good God, there wasn't any who came home
There are those gone down that long, long road before us
But each morn we try and keep them in our sight
In memories' eyes, the Busby Babes are all immortal
The Red Devil spirit lives and never died