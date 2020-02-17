Poignant poem Harry Gregg penned to remember the Busby Babes

Munich air crash survivor Harry Gregg with a picture of the Manchester United side before they got on the flight in 1958

Manchester United legend Harry Gregg gave an emotional reading of one of his poems about the Busby Babes two years ago.

Gregg, who wrote about his former team-mates, was taking part in the memorial service marking 60 years since the Munich air disaster in February 2018. It was the Northern Irishman's final visit to Old Trafford.

Gregg, who passed away in hospital surrounded by his family at the age of 87, was hailed as a hero after saving fellow passengers following the plane crash.

Busby Babes by Harry Gregg

How they laughed, they loved and played the game together

Played the game and gave it every ounce of life

And the crowds they thronged to see such free young spirits

My good God, there wasn't many who came home

Roger Byrne, Mark Jones and Salford's Eddie Colman

Tommy Taylor, Geoffrey Bent and David Pegg

Duncan Edwards, Dublin's own boy Liam Whelan

My good God, there wasn't any who came home

There are those gone down that long, long road before us

But each morn we try and keep them in our sight

In memories' eyes, the Busby Babes are all immortal

The Red Devil spirit lives and never died