'Premier League class' Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved our skin with timely penalty save against Lithuania, admits Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland's Conor Washington, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 Group C qualifying soccer match between Lithuania and Northern Ireland at LFF stadium in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis).

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 02nd September 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Lithuania’s Arvydas Novikovas has his penalty saved by Northern Ireland’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell during Thursday nights World Cup Qualifier at the LFF Stadium in Vilnius. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is congratulated on his crucial penalty save by manager Ian Baraclough at full-time. Photo by William Cherry / Presseye

Bailey Peacock-Farrell's penalty heroics during Northern Ireland's win over Lithuania was a sign of the goalkeeper's "Premier League class" according to manager Ian Baraclough.

The Sheffield Wednesday stopper has made a bright start to the season, breaking the club record at Hillsborough as the first keeper ever not to concede in the first five games of the season.

And he took that form to Vilnius, pulling off a stunning penalty save from former Hearts man Arvydas Novakovis to keep Northern Ireland 2-1 ahead and setting the stage for the late goals that finalised a 4-1 success.

It could all have been so different had Peacock-Farrell not sprung to his left to deny the Lithuania talisman, as manager Baraclough acknowledged.

"He comes up with important saves at important times," said the boss. "He's shown his worth. He's playing regularly now, he looks very, very sharp and he's showing Premier League class, which is what he is.

"I think his time at Sheffield Wednesday will be very good for him this season.

"That's an important save that he's made. It was brilliant."

Peacock-Farrell, still only 24 years old but already with 24 senior caps, looked altogether more confident care of his first choice status while on loan from parent club Burnley, where he has played just four Premier League games in two years since joining from Leeds United.

"The way it was going, it might have been a different game if that went in," he said. "They came back into it so to save it at that time, it was important and a save that I'm delighted with."

Such spot-kick saves rarely come by chance, rather there is much unseen work that goes on behind the scenes to prepare for any potential penalties.

"It's a bit of everything; belief, trying to sense the feeling out there on the pitch, the circumstances of the game, what foot he is all give indications of where he might go," Peacock-Farrell explained.

"It's just trying to get all the information you can from the analysis but when you step onto the pitch, it's you and your mind and you've got to make the right calculation."

The win was, of course, about much more than that moment as Northern Ireland dominated for large spells and, in truth, had Lithuania levelled, it would have been harsh on Baraclough's side.

"I don't like pointing to individuals, there are key moments individuals are involved in but I thought our front two have set us off brilliantly, the midfield controlled the game for the majority, the wide men caused problems all night, the back three marshalled by Craig (Cathcart) and Bailey himself were all top drawer," said the boss.

"It's been a real team effort and that's a performance that I think merited four goals."

It was the first time since 2007 that Northern Ireland had scored that many away from home and came in good timing for the manager, who had won just two of his first 13 games in charge before arriving in Vilnius for what was a must-win to keep the side's World Cup qualification hopes alive before his current contract expires at the end of the campaign.

"I said to the boys, you've got to come of age tonight and they've stepped up to the plate," he smiled, having seen the likes of goal-scorers Daniel Ballard and Shayne Lavery as well as Ali McCann step up in the absence of big names Jonny Evans, Josh Magennis and George Saville.

"They've taken their chances. We had a shaky five minutes in the first half and a shaky five minutes in the second half but I think we've manage the game very, very well and for the young boys to do that amongst the senior boys, it was magnificent.

"This is a tough place to come so for us to control the majority of the game, create chances, it could have been more. We'll take the four.

"I'm delighted for Dan and Shayne getting their first goals. It's a night to remember for them.

"I don't think you can realise from outside the bubble what has gone on this week, the losses we've had and the downs we've had to pick ourselves up from.

"We've had a lot of disruption but the boys have stuck together. Everybody knows their jobs, we keep it very simple. The lads have gone and stuck to the task magnificently well and I'm delighted for everybody."

Two of Northern Ireland's four goals came via the penalty spot, with Conor Washington sending the goalkeeper the wrong way before Paddy McNair blasted home the final goal of the game.

The decision to switch taker is perhaps an uncommon one but, as Baraclough explained, very intentional.

"Conor's raging with me in there," the manager said. "He was saying he hates that rule but it's just something we've spoken about. It's difficult to take a second penalty, you're second guessing the goalkeeper. We've looked into certain stats and we just make sure we have a second penalty taker regardless of what happens."

The only downside from the game saw McNair pick up a booking for giving away that penalty, meaning he will miss Wednesday crunch clash at home to Switzerland.

"It was too far away for me to see and I haven't looked at it again but I thought it was a coming together. I thought he got the ball. I thought they clashed," mused Baraclough.

"The officials have made the decision. I can't complain too much but I'm disappointed because I thought the boys on a yellow marshalled it very well. Is that a yellow card offence? I don't know. It's not for me to say if I've not seen it."