'Proud' Baraclough hails 'immense' Northern Ireland display as manager starts life in hotseat with Romania draw

Northern Ireland's Bailey Peacock-Farrell makes one of several exceptional saves during the second half of their 1-1 Nations League draw with Romania in Bucharest (William Cherry/Presseye)

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough hailed an "immense" display from his 10-man side as the self-proclaimed "proud" boss saw his tenure begin with a 1-1 draw in Romania.

The men in green found themselves up against it when Josh Magennis was red carded for a second bookable offence in the first half already 1-0 down, but rallied in the second half to rescue a point in their Nations League clash at the Arena Nationala.

Gavin Whyte got the leveller in the 86th minute when he nodded in a stooping header from a free-kick, but Northern Ireland were only still in it by that stage courtesy of three outstanding saves from goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

With the players in front of him tiring after giving their all to keep out the extra man of Romania, Peacock-Farrell was immense in covering the rare chances that did get behind them, denying goalscorer George Puscas twice and Nicolae Stanciu once.

The performance left Baraclough brimming with pride, the former Under-21s boss left delighted at not having a loss on his record in his first game in charge.

When asked how the win came about, the Leicester man said: "I think patience in the second half, definitely. We talked about it, when to spring out, when to shuffle across, when to deny them space.

"We always thought they would try and go for a second and not just settle for the 1-0, and that would give us chances and that's what happened.

"But you look at the boys, in the first half we were a little bit anxious, maybe a bit desperate to play well and not be relaxed on the ball. There was always going to be a bit of rustiness, only Davo (Steve Davis) has been playing regular football, some of them haven't kicked a ball in anger since March. Dan Ballard was playing his first game in over a year since major surgery.

"You look at the lads and how they went about it, their running power in the second half was immense. It made me very proud."

On the Magennis red card, unsurprisingly Baraclough disagreed with French referee Francois Letexier's decision to award the forward two yellow cards, but quickly shifted the focus back to praise for his men's ability to react to the decisions.

"(Romania's) challenges were going on all over the park. Their guy went down rather easily and has squealed, and it looks like they've both gone up with their arms up. He's gone down rather easily," pointed out the Northern Ireland chief.

"The first one, their guy ducks into it and Josh just goes up with his arm up. There's no blame on Josh there, it's the referee's interpretation on it. It's a harsh one but we have to live with it.

"The lads had to rally around, get through to half-time and we could re-organise a bit. We knew it would be crucial for the subs to have fresh legs and add some impact off the bench, and all the guys coming off the bench certainly did that."

Man of the match was unquestionably the man between the sticks as without Peacock-Farrell in the form he was then the game would have been lost before Whyte was even introduced from the bench let alone by the time he equalised.

The Burnley stopper, playing his first competitive game since November 2019, didn't show a single sign of rustiness, unable to do anything to prevent Puscas from giving the hosts the lead before running off a string of exceptional saves.

He produced a stunning reaction stop to deny the lethal Puscas a second from a header, sprung to his left to stop a brilliant curling effort from Stanciu, then somehow pushed a second Puscas drive onto the bar just 49 seconds after Whyte's leveller.

But in typical modest form, Peacock-Farrell claimed he was just doing "(his) job" and that the real praise went to the character of the players to grind out the result at the end of the day.

"Our backs were up against the wall from very early on. We were down a man, Jonny (Evans) isn't here for personal reasons as well, so it was difficult from the get-go, but I thought the character of the lads was spot on to grind it out," said the No.1.

"Half-time it was more about look lads, we're still in it. It's just one goal and the longer we stay in it, the more they'll get frustrated, the more they'll take chances and the likelihood we'd nick one grew. So it was about staying patient, stay positive, and eventually it worked out for us.

"I was aware of the threats even before, when it was 11 v 11. They have some tidy players who are sharp on the ball. Going down to ten men, the guys were running their socks off but the game was a bit more open, but thankfully I did what I had to do. That's my job."

One of the players in front of him was debutant Daniel Ballard, the Arsenal youngster called into the squad last week when Tom Flanagan withdrew and then thrust into the starting line-up in the absence of Jonny Evans due to personal reasons.

But the Stevenage-born centre-back thrived, looking at home on the international stage from the get-go and playing a vital role in helping Northern Ireland hold on to earn the point in Bucharest.

"That's probably one of the proudest moments of my life," beamed Ballard, who was replaced late on after cramping up in his first 90-minute game since major surgery on his knee.

"I was very nervous going into the game. I knew the game and what it means to play for Northern Ireland, so I tried to settle into the game, do the simple stuff, and tried to get the three points.

"Circumstances were difficult in the first half but I'm proud we managed to get something out of the game. The calves didn't hold up but I really enjoyed the game, really proud.

"From going to being with the Under-21s two weeks ago to starting for the seniors, yeah, it's a big jump and it comes as a big shock. But I was ready for the challenge. This is why I train every day.

"That was my first - well, just shy of - 90 minutes in over a year so I'm really pleased and I'm looking to kick on now and improve every day."