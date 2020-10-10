Push now on to have more fans in Windsor Park for crucial Northern Ireland play-off against Slovakia

Uefa's 30% capacity rule means 5,400 could attend, but final say belongs to our politicians

Non-elite football will be shut down for a further two weeks under new restrictions (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland's supporters' chief says he believes Windsor Park is more than capable of safely allowing a large number of fans into next month's play-off showdown.

Ian Baraclough's side's penalty shootout victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday night in Sarajevo sealed Northern Ireland's place in the Uefa European Championship play-off final.

Hearts striker Liam Boyce stunned the 2,000 home fans with his decisive penalty kick.

Captain Steven Davis and the rest of the squad will be looking to make it a second consecutive Euro Championship finals appearance, but must overcome Slovakia, who beat the Republic - also on penalties - in their semi-final.

The clash will be held at the 18,000-seater Belfast stadium on Thursday, November 12.

Before the small matter of Slovakia, Northern Ireland will host Austria tomorrow night in the Uefa Nations League, and 600 lucky fans will be allowed to attend their first match in six months.

The announcement from the Irish Footbal Association that some supporters could be there came a week after Uefa said a limited number could attend international matches, subject to local restrictions.

Uefa stipulated that spectators will be capped at a maximum of 30% of the respective stadium capacity, while away fans will not be allowed.

This means 5,400 Northern Ireland fans could attend the play-off final.

Chairman of the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs (AONISC) Gary McAllister said the decision will come down to Belfast City Council and the Stormont Executive, but stressed that tomorrow's game must go off without a hitch.

"We have to hope that the game on Sunday goes without any issues and we can then have a conversation around trying to get more people into the play-off final," he said.

"We have done quite a lot of work with the IFA in terms of conversations with them in the last six weeks or so."

AONISC has also spoken to fellow fans through Football Supporters Europe, and Mr McAllister believes a number of mitigations could be put in place to keep people safe in the stadium, such as staggered entrance and exit times, and social distancing.

The Green and White Army will be desperate to get behind the players when they take on the Marek Hamsik-inspired Slovaks.

"It's a big game and hugely important," said Mr McAllister.

"We're known as the 12th man and we can spur the players on to give that little bit extra.

"It would be fantastic if we could get more fans into the match, but obviously it has to be done safely and it would have to be very carefully planned and managed.

"I think it can be achieved because a lot of work has been put in by the IFA to try and plan this and they have been engaging with other national football associations across Europe to draw on their experience.

"I think it's something that can be achieved, and let's just hope that Sunday goes well."

Belfast City Council, which is the certifying authority in regards to the amount of fans that will be allowed into Windsor Park, said it will work alongside the IFA and other partner organisations to ensure stadium capacity for the play-off final is aligned with current Government guidance in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.