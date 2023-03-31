Rachel Furness ends Northern Ireland exile as she is named in squad for Wales friendly

Midfielder Rachel Furness is back in the Northern Ireland Women’s squad for the first time since announcing she was stepping away from the game last year after being named in interim manager Andy Waterworth’s squad for a friendly against Wales next week.

The nation’s leading goalscorer revealed that she would be taking time away from the international set-up following last year’s European Championships, missing a friendly against Italy and World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Latvia.

However, she is back in the fold having been recalled to the squad by Waterworth and could play her first game in a green shirt since the Euros last July if she is named in the line-up in Cardiff next Thursday.

Also back in the squad are defender Laura Rafferty and midfielder Megan Bell, who are both recovered from injuries, with Bell in line for her first cap since last April, while midfielder Ellie Mason has also been brought back into the squad.

There is disappointment for goalkeeper Jackie Burns, who misses out due to injury, but the young pair of Lilie Woods and Maddy Harvey-Clifford are set to deputise along with Shannon Turner.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan, Louise McDaniel, Fi Morgan, and Danielle Maxwell, all of whom play for Cliftonville, have been named on the standby list in case of injury.

Waterworth, who is filling in as manager after the departure of Kenny Shiels earlier this year alongside his role as head of elite player development with the Irish FA, will be assisted by former Northern Ireland men’s internationals Aaron Hughes and Roy Carroll, with defender Julie Nelson also assisting on the coaching staff as she recovers from knee surgery.

Northern Ireland squad to face Wales

Goalkeepers: Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Lilie Woods (Mid Ulster Ladies).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows and Abbie Magee (both Cliftonville Ladies), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville, USA), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna(Lewes Women), Demi Vance (Unattached), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell, Joely Andrews, Chloe McCarron and Caragh Hamilton (all Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Ellie Mason (Lewes Women).

Forwards: Lauren Wade (Reading Women), Caitlin McGuinness and Kirsty McGuinness (both Cliftonville Ladies), Emily Wilson and Kerry Beattie (both Glentoran Women).