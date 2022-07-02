Rachel Furness: People are kicking the door down now to play for Northern Ireland

Veteran striker excited for Euro 2022 and the future of the women’s game

A new way to train for football. . .Rachel Furness on Northern Ireland duty

Rachel Furness hopes to play for Northern Ireland for as long as possible

Rachel Furness turned up at the team hotel happy to see her team-mates again, but not knowing what to expect.

Kenny Shiels had been appointed as manager of the Northern Ireland women’s team after Alfie Wylie’s 15-year reign came to an end and he was gathering his squad for a summer training camp ahead of the Women’s Euro qualifying campaign.

Some of the girls knew Kenny and had experience of being coached by him before, most knew who he was from his days in the Irish League with Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers, Coleraine and Larne.

Furness had grown up in England and knew little or nothing about the man who was about to become her new manager back in June 2019.

Instantly she knew he was the right fit for the job, although she couldn’t have dreamed that, as the new chapter began to unfold, it would pen a new story of history-making that would take Northern Ireland to a first major finals in the women’s game.

“We knew that Kenny was coming in with his way, his style of play, his ethos — everything,” Furness recalls.

“I was blown away and from day one I was thinking ‘I wish I was five or 10 years younger’.

“I had been in the set-up for as long as I had and when Kenny came in my first thought was that when I leave the girls I am leaving them in a good place for the future and the development of the women’s game in Northern Ireland.

“If ultimately we get better then the leagues are going to get better, the whole country is going to get better.

“I still think Kenny is a bit nuts sometimes, but it is great.

“He is a tactical genius, everything he throws at us we buy into it.

“From day one I was blown away and I’m blown away every camp.

“Everything around Kenny and the staff, he’s a genius and we buy into his way and it works.”

Shiels in the dugout and Furness at the centre of things on the pitch has been a perfect combination for Northern Ireland ever since.

Under the management of Shiels the Liverpool Ladies star has enjoyed the most productive period of her 17-year-long international career, having made a goal-scoring debut against Sweden in 2005.

She played an integral part in getting the team to the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, scoring four goals in the last four games of the group campaign and then the crucial opener that gave the team a dream start to the play-off in Ukraine before injury ended her involvement in the tie.

Another seven goals in eight World Cup qualifiers over the last 10 months have taken her to within two of the 40-goal mark, which she puts down to a change in the whole squad.

As well as doing her thing on the pitch, the Newcastle-upon-Tyne girl, who proudly represents her late Belfast-born grandfather every time she pulls on a Northern Ireland shirt, is delighted to be inspiring the next generation.

Although if they want to take her place then they have a job on their hands as Furness isn’t in the mood to give it up for a while yet.

“What we have done would have been unheard of a few years ago.” said Furness.

“The main thing from reflecting on the last couple of years is the hunger and desire that we now have as a whole squad.

“Kenny and the staff have trust and belief in the whole squad and when we look at the talent that is coming through it makes me want to be better and it pushes the more experienced players, whether that is guiding the younger players or, if it is, ‘I’m going to keep my shirt for as long as possible.’

“People are kicking the door down to play for Northern Ireland now, that’s what stands out the most and it’s brilliant to see.”