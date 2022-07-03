‘Rachel Furness says I’m not allowed coffee after 3pm’: Demi Vance on being a big hit on and off the pitch

Demi Vance always keeps the Northern Ireland spirits up during training

Fun, exciting and packed with enjoyment, particularly if things are going well

At times, however, with long journeys, hours to kill between the end of one day’s training session and the next session the following morning and little stimulation while stuck in a hotel that can quickly become arduous, tedious and monotonous.

Players have often told stories of how they became bored during major tournaments during their rest time.

That won’t be the case for Northern Ireland when they head to the Women’s Euro 2022 finals. Not when Demi Vance is around anyway.

As one of the big character in the squad the bubbly Vance has a key role to play off the pitch just as much as off it in keeping her team-mates entertained – at times having to be reigned in.

“The girls are never bored when I am in camp,” said Vance.

“Marissa (Callaghan, captain) puts me on respite sometimes when they need some quiet time and Rachel Furness tells me I’m not allowed any coffee after three o’clock.

“We are used to being together all the time so it’s nothing new and we are very lucky to have a team that everybody gets on with each other and we have lots of people to spend our time with.

“It is our first major tournament so we will make sure we enjoy every minute of it.”

It hasn’t all been fun and games for Vance over the last 18 months.

Just as qualification for the finals came within touching distance her world came crashing down around her.

In the penultimate group game against Belarus an innocuous stretch for the ball caused Vance to land awkwardly, resulting in a torn cruciate ligament and putting the 31-year-old on the sidelines for the final match against the Faroe Islands.

After undergoing surgery on Christmas Eve 2020 she was working her way back through the painstaking rehab when her team mates defeated Ukraine in the play-offs four months later and after that being fully fit for the finals became her target.

“Being on the sidelines when we qualified against Ukraine gave me that bit more motivation and I have had the finals in my head ever since that night,” said Vance.

“I always had small goals throughout my rehab and it doesn’t change now, I made it through the season with Rangers and Northern Ireland and this is the next big one.”

There is, however, an even bigger one.

Neither Vance or her team mates are going to England just to make up the numbers.

Demi Vance, captain against Belgium, leads Northern Ireland out

Northern Ireland might be the lowest ranked of the 16 teams in the tournament and most observers will expect Norway, Austria and England to come out on top when they meet.

Nobody in the squad is thinking like that though, they aren’t just going to Southampton intending to make it a two-week trip before coming home. The team wants to go into the final group game against England with a potential quarter-final place there for the taking.

“It’s nothing new for us if everybody thinks that we are going to get beaten in all three games – we are always underdogs anyway,” said Vance.

“We know these three teams well having played them all quite recently. We are going to put something right and we have shown that we don’t fear any team now, we have made it to our first major tournament and we are going to give the best account of ourselves and do our utmost to win our games.

“We shocked everybody by qualifying in the first place, but it wasn’t a shock for us.

“Given the campaign we had after the defeat to Norway in the first game, we just kept believing in every game and we will go into the Euros against Norway and Austria believing that we can get the results.

“You never know what can happen, it’s tournament football and come the third game against England we believe we can have something to play for.”