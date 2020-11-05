Rangers Jordan Jones should learn harsh lesson after Covid breach: NI boss Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he hopes Jordan Jones will learn a harsh lesson from the disappointing episode that saw him suspended by Rangers and ruled out of the Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park next Thursday.

Rangers suspended Jones and George Edmundson for breaching Covid regulations.

The winger and defender Edmundson attended a private gathering on Sunday "with others outside their household".

Baraclough says he will support the 26-year-old Jones as he shows remorse and attempts to make up for his poor judgement.

“It’s been well documented what happened to Jordan,” said Baraclough who named his squad on Thursday.

“He’s made a mistake and he’s paying for that because he won’t be with Rangers for a few weeks and we’ve ruled him out of the play-off.

“We have talked extensively as a group about doing the right things in this period and we have to be role models for people around the world. People have been given privileges and we have to be seen to do the right thing.

"Jordan made a mistake, made the wrong decision and over the next few weeks he will be sitting watching games on television rueing what he has done.

“It’s also our responsibility to make sure we support him. I’m not going to ostracise him forever and a day. He can be a very good player for Northern Ireland and he’s got a lot of football ahead of him but he will have to review what he’s done. He’s remorseful for it and we have all made mistakes in our time.”

Defender Jonny Evans is expected to be fit for the play-off final with Slovakia after missing Leicester City's last two games with a back injury.

“He had a fall against Arsenal, went over the top of Alexandre Lacazette in that game and got a sore back,” added Baraclough.

“Leicester haven’t wanted to risk him and he tells me his recovery is getting better all the time.

“There was an issue with soreness, but he’s had x-rays and it’s a bit of bruising in his lower back.

“We hope he is going to be fully fit for us. He's in light training for Leicester so he could be in contention for this weekend.”

Northern Ireland also play Austria and Romania in the Nations League in a triple-header.