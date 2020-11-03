Rangers set to axe Jordan Jones after Covid breach but Northern Ireland spot for Euro 2020 finals remains open

Jordan Jones is expected to exit Rangers in January following a 'breach' of the club's Covid-19 regulations - but Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough will throw the winger a Euro lifeline, should the men in green reach the finals next summer.

Baraclough expressed his dismay to Jones yesterday after the 26-year-old was ruled out of Northern Ireland's crucial Euro play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park on November 12 due to Rangers imposing 14 days of self isolation after he attended a private gathering on Sunday night with team-mate George Edmundson and "others outside of their household".

Jones impressed as a substitute in Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina last month and, while he may not have started against Slovakia, Baraclough viewed the Rangers ace as a player who could help win the decider from the bench.

Jones will now, however, miss Northern Ireland's most important game in three years.

"I have spoken to Jordan and made my feelings on the matter clear to him," stated Baraclough.

"This team has a responsibility to show leadership not only on the field, but off it too.

"Jordan is a talented young player who has a lot to offer Northern Irish football.

"Unfortunately he has made the wrong decision in a period where we all need to look out for the safety of others, as well as ourselves.

"Jordan will not be included in my squad for the upcoming international window and hopefully he will learn from this incident."

The Ibrox club have confirmed that both Jones and Edmundson are suspended pending an internal investigation with sources in Scotland suggesting the Govan outfit are ready to sell Jones in the January transfer window.

Jones had been given a second opportunity at Rangers by boss Steven Gerrard in recent months after falling out of favour following his sending off in an early Old Firm clash last season. It appears Gerrard's patience has now run out.

Rangers Managing Director Stewart Robertson fumed yesterday: "It is totally unacceptable for any of our players to be involved in anything that puts at risk the excellent protocols that have been put in place at Rangers."

Jones only came into the Northern Ireland squad three years ago and made his debut during the second leg of the World Cup play-off match against Switzerland in Basel.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last month, he explained how much he wanted to play in next summer’s Euro finals.

He said: “It would mean everything to me and the squad. There are probably half of us that have never been to a major tournament and I can only imagine it would be a really special feeling. I think it would be life changing and everyone is hungry to get there.”

Following the victory over Bosnia last month, Baraclough praised the “selfless” attitude of Jones when he was taken off seconds before the end of extra-time in order to bring penalty takers on, with the winger stating he was content to sacrifice himself for the team cause.

After Rangers released a strong statement yesterday, fans of the club accused Jones of being selfish in what they view as a monumental season with the intention to win the Scottish Premiership and stop fierce rivals Celtic claiming an historic 10 league titles in a row.

Jones wasn’t in the squad on Sunday when Rangers won 1-0 at his old club Kilmarnock to move nine points clear of the Hoops at the top of the table, though Neil Lennon’s side have two games in hand.

He had impressed earlier this season, however; scoring a stunning goal against Motherwell with his committed display praised by Gerrard.

But the Gers manager was believed to be furious yesterday and was part of a high level meeting involving chairman Douglas Park, MD Robertson and Sporting Director Ross Wilson once the club became aware of the breach yesterday morning.

A statement from the Ibrox outfit read: “Rangers have been made aware of an incident last night (Sunday) involving two of our players, Jordan Jones and George Edmundson.

“Both players breached Covid regulations by attending a private gathering with others outside of their household.

“We can confirm that both players will be suspended pending an internal investigation. On the instruction of Dr Mark Waller, the players will also self isolate for 14 days.”

Rangers MD Robertson added: “The Chairman Douglas Park, Ross Wilson, Steven Gerrard and I discussed this matter as soon as it was brought to our attention.

“We are completely aligned in our action and the standards that are being set at Rangers. We will not tolerate behaviour that does not follow those standards.”