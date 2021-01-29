Rangers winger Jordan Jones set to join Sunderland on loan but Will Grigg's move dependent on replacement

Jordan Jones hasn't played for Rangers since being suspended for a breach of the club's Covid-19 protocol in November.

Jordan Jones is set to join Sunderland on loan for the remainder of the season.

A deal has already been agreed for the Rangers winger to move to the League One promotion-chasers, with the move set to be completed subject to a medical.

At the Black Cats, Jones will be linking up with international team-mates Tom Flanagan, Conor McLaughlin and potentially Will Grigg, although the striker could leave the club for Shrewsbury on loan if Sunderland manage to sign a replacement, currently eyeing Ross County frontman Ross Stewart. Oxford United are the latest club to join the race for Grigg's signature, along with Shrewsbury Town and Salford City.

Jones has endured a controversial 18-month spell since making what he said was a dream move from Kilmarnock in summer 2019.

The 26-year-old hasn't played for the Light Blues since he was suspended by the club in November following a breach of Covid-19 regulations.

That also cost him a place in Northern Ireland's squad for the Euro 2020 play-off defeat to Slovakia, during which he was in the midst of 14-days of self-isolation.

It was the latest eventful chapter in Jones’ storied Rangers career so far. Having got off to a bright start after joining the club, he was sent off in his first Old Firm derby, injuring himself in the process of the tackle on Celtic’s Moritz Bauer.

He played only five games for the Rangers first team in the following year, but then started Scottish Premiership wins over Ross County and Motherwell, against whom he found the net, only for that progress to be halted by his Covid-19 breach.

It remains to be seen whether or not he can yet resurrect his career with the Scottish champions-elect, with two-and-a-half years still to run on his four-year deal at the club.

For now, he'll hope to at least return to regular action in his native north-east of England and get back in favour with Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign kick-off in March.

Sunderland are currently seventh in League One but are just six points off the automatic promotion places in a tightly-packed table.

On Grigg's potential switch out of the club, manager Lee Johnston has confirmed it is dependent on a replacement being found.

"I won't let Will out until we get one in, and it’s as simple as that," he said yesterday. "But if Shrewsbury is his desired destination, I don't have a problem with that at all.

"I know they will look after him, because don’t forget this is not Will gone for good because he is under contract here next season as well.

"But if Shrewsbury help us and it helps them and it helps Will as well, I've got no problem with that."

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth has signed for Accrington Stanley on loan from Queens Park Rangers after being recalled from Charlton Athletic. This will be the former Linfield striker’s second spell at Stanley after a successful stint in 2018-19.

The former Linfield forward found himself in and out of favour at the Valley, partly thanks to the form of international team-mate Conor Washington. While Washington has netted seven League One goals this term, Smyth has started only eight league games.