‘Read it and weep’: NI footballer reveals he is the only person Victoria Beckham follows on TikTok

Ryan McLaughlin has revealed that Victoria Beckham follows just one person on Tiktok... him!

The Spice Girls singer has over 830,000 followers on the social media site but strangely enough the only person she follows is Ryan McLaughlin, a right back who most recently played for League One side Morecambe before departing the club.

Revealing the surprising fact on Twitter, McLaughlin said: “Why am I the only one Victoria Beckham is following on TikTok?

"For anyone saying I don’t look like David Beckham, Victoria clearly got us mixed up so read it and weep.”

He shared another screenshot with him standing alongside Mrs Beckham’s husband and former England captain David, adding: “The lines are starting to blur.”

Despite the 28-year-old being a former Liverpool player, clearly the rivalry with Manchester United hasn’t stopped Victoria from being a fan.

McLaughlin has five caps for Northern Ireland having last been called up to the international squad in November 2020.

It was his first cap since the 2018 summer tour to central America.

The footballer is currently a free agent after leaving Morecambe by “mutual consent”. He has also previously enjoyed spells at Oldham Athletic and Rochdale.