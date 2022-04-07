Rebecca Holloway excited to make USA move with the blessing of Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels

New challenge: Rebecca Holloway is looking forward to playing in the United States. Credit: William Cherry/Presseye

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract with Racing Louisville last week and will head to Kentucky next week to begin the next stage of her career – after taking a step closer to the Women’s World Cup 2023 play-offs, she hopes.

Her decision to quit Birmingham City – where the players sent a letter to the club this time last year complaining about working conditions – and England’s top flight raised a few eyebrows, but Holloway, who is currently preparing for Northern Ireland’s huge World Cup qualifier in Austria tomorrow night, is in no doubt that the move will make her a better player.

“Playing in the WSL is one of the highest leagues, but being at Birmingham for the last three years and fighting so much with getting decent facilities and things like that – there have been improvements since Darren Carter came in as manager and I have seen that – for me this is a very big career move and a step up,” said Holloway.

“It is going to be a lot more competitive, a lot more challenging. Even just the facilities and everything, a lot more professional and I see it as a big step up.

“I hope that it is going to improve me as a player.”

If Holloway had any doubts or concerns about making the move Stateside and how it might affect her international career, one chat with manager Kenny Shiels quickly allayed those.

“I did have a conversation with Kenny prior to signing because I didn’t want to make the move knowing that it might affect my international career because this is really important to me," she added.

“He was more than supportive. He was more than happy with it and that helped me make the decision over the move.”

Holloway missed the home clash with Austria last October due to injury but can recall how she went through a stressful time watching the thrilling 2-2 draw, when the Austrians needed an injury-time equaliser to deny Northern Ireland a famous victory.

But she reveals that the team is using that result and the emotions of the night as motivation for the return clash in Wiener Neustadt tomorrow, knowing that a win would promote them to outright second place, which would net a play-off spot.

“If you come away from a game – especially playing against a top team like that – with a draw and are feeling disappointed it does go to show the progress the team has made,” she said.

“That is only going to make us more hungry to go on and win this time, because we know we deserve it.

“A win would be massive.”