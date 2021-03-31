'Record will not sink in until I retire': Steven Davis set to pass Peter Shilton's British cap mark tonight

Proud skipper is focused on beating Bulgaria in his 126th appearance

The Northern Ireland legend will soon have to consider building an extension in his house to accommodate them all.

Tonight he will make his 126th Northern Ireland appearance, passing the British caps record held by former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

It's a proud moment for this Rangers warrior and a crying shame the Green and White Army are not able to share the celebrations with him at Windsor Park, but the Northern Ireland captain has a laser-like focus on securing three points against Bulgaria.

After being drawn in World Cup qualifying Group C with Italy and Switzerland, who both have maximum points from their two games, the pressure is on Ian Baraclough's men to stay in the race for a play-off spot.

Cullybackey man Davis climbed one mountain on the way to the Euro 2016 finals in France but a World Cup Finals appearance in Qatar in the winter of 2022 would be the pinnacle of his international career.

The 36-year-old admits the magnitude of his British caps record won't sink in for some time and it will remain at the back of mind while Bulgaria need to be dealt with. Baraclough has not secured a win in 90 minutes during his 10 matches as Northern Ireland boss and his players are desperate to turn the tide. With the World Cup mission on a knife-edge, there is no better time than tonight.

Ian Baraclough

"The World Cup is the pinnacle, every kid growing up wants to play in it but we know how difficult it is for a nation our size to qualify," says Davis.

"But we want to give ourselves a good opportunity and hopefully we can do that by getting a win on Wednesday night.

"The caps record means a lot, of course it does. To be honest, I don't think it will probably sink in or I'll probably not appreciate it as much as I should until I sit back when I finish my career and look back on what I have achieved.

"I'm very proud to be in amongst those names, Bobby Charlton, Peter Shilton, Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Bobby Moore and others who are legends of the game.

"I realise that I'm in very good company and very honoured to be in this position and able to reach the landmarks. It was a really classy touch from Peter (Shilton) when he sent a well done message. Obviously the record has been held for quite a while now so for him to get in touch and congratulate me was very touching."

A new Rangers deal has signalled Davis' desire to keep playing and while the future is unpredictable, there is no indication he has any retirement thoughts.

"I really don't know when you get to this stage," he said when asked how many years he could play on for. "I have learned from the best in terms of people like Aaron Hughes who have told me don't look too far ahead, just try and embrace every game you play in, try and achieve what you can every season, each season and see how my body feels after that then and not look too far ahead.

"I'm certainly enjoying my football this season. Thankfully I have signed on for another year with Rangers, so I have a year to look forward to there next season and we will assess things come the end of that season."

He's still Northern Ireland's inspirational leader and the stage is set for him to stamp his class on another big game tonight. Defeat to Italy was expected, defeat to Bulgaria would be a real body blow.

"The mentality is good and I don't see a lack of confidence or anything like that," added the former Southampton man.

"Of course when you're winning games things come to you a little easier and a little bit more natural but there have been a lot of positives in the last two games. Ultimately, you want to put in a good performance and get a good result but we would take a win any way we can. We just have to find a way to win.

"Obviously we have created a number of good chances in the last couple of games; we just need to find that ruthless edge.

"In my career there have been many games labelled must win but I think we are playing at a level where expectations are normal. We should demand from ourselves, we should expect of ourselves, we want to be ambitious and we want to be successful. I don't have any concerns about people labelling this game a must-win. We want to win the game. We want to get ourselves off to a start and then try to build on it in September.

"Obviously this is a game we targeted from the start to get a win from so we're not going to shy away from that."

Unfortunately, there won't be more than 18,000 fans helping to drive the team over the line but the players won't be seeking that as an excuse.

"Through my whole international career the backing of the fans cannot be underestimated," he added. "They give us a huge lift but the players are used to playing in empty stadiums now and we won't be looking for any excuses in terms of that. We just have to go out to produce the right level of performance that will win the game and hopefully the fans will be back in the autumn."

Rested against the USA, Davis will be leading from the front again against Bulgaria. A personal landmark in terms of appearances but all that really matters is staying on the road to Qatar.