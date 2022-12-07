Reign in Spain... documentary showcases NI’s memorable World Cup victory in 1982

Yer Men in Spain will feature new footage from both players and fans

Yer Men in Spain will feature footage from the Northern Ireland fans from 1982

Gerry Armstrong with Billy Bingham after the win over Spain in 1982

A new documentary will reveal never-before-seen footage of Northern Ireland’s historic 1982 World Cup performance when the team of underdogs famously beat host country Spain in a memorable victory.

Yer Men in Spain will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the Northern Ireland squad during their famous ‘82 campaign.

It was created by Northern Ireland’s Digital Film Archive to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the team reaching the World Cup.

The film is edited from over eight hours of footage with the late manager Billy Bingham’s squad, and features clips of Gerry Armstrong, Pat Jennings, Martin O’Neill, Billy Hamilton and Norman Whiteside.

It will show players both on and off the pitch, as well as interviews and voice clips from fans in Spain and across Northern Irish pubs and venues.

Armstrong, who scored the winner against Spain, said: “This feature-length documentary will showcase the greatest football moment in the history of the Irish FA and it really is a must watch for the fans.”

He also revealed that some of the footage would even be new to him too.

Spain '82: Special episode

“I’m really looking forward to watching the behind-the-scenes footage I’ve never seen before with all the fans next Sunday,” he said.

Yer Men in Spain will feature footage from the Northern Ireland fans from 1982

Speaking previously to the Belfast Telegraph about the night of the match against Spain, Armstrong said: “The atmosphere was unbelievable. Let’s face it, we were in the lion’s den. The Spanish fans were baying for blood, it was really a hostile atmosphere.

“Quite rightly, we were given little chance of winning the game.

“Inspired by big Pat, our goal lived a charmed life at times. Thankfully, I managed to put away the one chance that came our way over the 90 minutes.

“I remember Martin (O’Neill) saying they will come at us right from the start, but if we stay disciplined and do our jobs, we would get a chance and that’s what happened.”

The 1982 squad was followed by camera operators from UTV who were granted access to all areas in Spain for the World Cup.

They also took footage in Armstrong’s family home and caught fan reactions at home and abroad.

A screening of the documentary in Belfast this Sunday will be followed by a Q&A with Armstrong and Hamilton, in partnership with Belfast Film Festival.

Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen Richard Williams said: “The purpose of the Digital Film Archive is to safeguard moving image heritage in a way that is stimulating, entertaining and sustainable — and the Yer Men in Spain documentary does just that.

“By unearthing and piecing together never before seen footage of the Northern Ireland World Cup squad in 1982, the Digital Film Archive team has created a way for local football fans to immerse themselves in such a historic celebration forty years later.”

Yer Men in Spain will screen on December 11 at 7.30pm at the Odeon in Belfast.

Tickets can be purchased on Belfast Film Festival’s website.