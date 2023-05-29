Relegated Northern Ireland ace Jonny Evans to ponder future over summer

Northern Ireland duo Jonny Evans and Stuart Dallas suffered relegation pain yesterday, with Leicester City and Leeds United dropping out of the Premier League on the final weekend of the season.

On a dramatic day when Everton stayed up thanks to a 1-0 home victory over Bournemouth, 35-year-old Foxes captain Evans admitted that, following an injury-plagued campaign, he didn’t know if his body could take another season, revealing he will make a decision about his future after Northern Ireland’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers in June.

While it was a dismal afternoon for Evans and Dallas, it was a proud one for Northern Ireland teenager Shea Charles, who made his first-team debut for champions Manchester City as a second-half substitute during their 1-0 defeat at Brentford.

In a three-way battle at the bottom of the table, Leeds were hammered 4-1 at Elland Road by Tottenham to seal their fate, and even though Leicester defeated West Ham 2-1, it was not enough as the Toffees delivered the win they needed thanks to Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stunning and decisive 57th-minute finish.

For Leeds, after being promoted to the Premier League in 2020, they return to the Championship next season. Inspirational star Dallas did not play at all for the Yorkshire club this term due to injury, and his dynamic presence was greatly missed.

Stuart Dallas hasn't played for relegated Leeds United all season after suffering a serious leg injury in April 2022

International team-mate Evans also left a void, with injury preventing him from playing in large chunks of Leicester’s term, which started with Carnlough man Brendan Rodgers as the man in charge.

Asked on Sky Sports before the game against the Hammers at the King Power Stadium if his body could take another season, defender Evans replied: “I don’t know. You never know. It’s been a difficult season. I don’t know what is going to happen next season with myself personally.

“I have two international matches in June for Northern Ireland and I’ll probably assess things after that. I picked up one or two injuries in October, November time and the knock-on effect of that when I was coming back to training, I was probably pushing too much and felt like I was playing catch-up and maybe overextending myself and reinjuring myself quite a bit.”

Following relegation, Evans stated: “It’s hard to take. We knew it would be a tough ask. We knew we had to win our game and hope something went for us. It didn’t.

“As the game went on, we were asking the referee, asking the linesman (about the Everton score). There were a few cheers but we didn’t know what they were about. We were trying to cope with that and focus on taking our game right to the end.

“It’s hard to put a finger on things. Everyone wants to blame things. As a club, we haven’t been good enough. We’re out of the league.

“It’s a great club. I have no doubt it’ll bounce back.

“You have to earn the right. There’s so many good teams in this league. Everything has to go right for you. It’s a really competitive league. It’s tough. If you’re not on it, you get punished.

“After the first couple of months, after a bad start, it’s hard to turn it round. We got ourselves into a bad place and found it difficult to get out.

“It’s been difficult (with injury). I feel a bit guilty. Maybe pushing it too much with the eagerness.

“You never know what way the club will see things. We will have to deal with the uncertainty. A lot of players are out of contract and I’d guess there will be a lot of changes at the club.”

With Leeds and Leicester relegated, it means at this point that Northern Ireland will have no Premier League regulars in the 2023/24 season.

Midfielder Oliver Norwood has come up from the Championship with Sheffield United, although he has retired from international duty.