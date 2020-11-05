Republic boss Stephen Kenny has offered a helping hand, says NI chief Ian Baraclough

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has thanked Republic of Ireland counterpart Stephen Kenny for offering his help and tactical information on Slovakia ahead of next week's Euro 2020 play-off final at Windsor Park.

Kenny's team drew 0-0 away to the Slovakians in the play-off semi-final before losing out on penalties last month but rather than let all the pre-match analysis from his staff go to waste, the Republic boss called Baraclough to say he was happy to hand it over prior to the November 12 showdown in Belfast.

It was a gesture that was much appreciated by Baraclough, who had contacted Kenny in August to relay his disappointment when Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes announced he was switching allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

Sore point: Mark Sykes switched allegiance to the Republic of Ireland

Baraclough revealed: "Stephen did ring me and he wished me all the best for the upcoming game and he said if there was anything he could help with that we only had to ask. It was more from the analysts getting together and getting the game on widescreen which was very good of him and I appreciated that."

On his relationship with Kenny, Baraclough said: "I want to have a good relationship with all managers. I don't want to fall out with anybody. We are both managing our countries and looking after our own affairs.

"Things will happen along the line and you may not like certain conversations you have but I'm not one to hold grudges and it was great to receive a call from Stephen.

"It was probably a difficult call for him but full respect to him for doing that and I appreciate the hand he has offered to me.

"There are no grudges. I'm certainly not looking to open any wounds and hopefully we can have a good relationship going on.

"We want to do the best for our countries and our teams and what we do in the build-up to games and what we have to do for the good of the nation is something that goes with the territory."

In the run-up to next Thursday's winner-takes-all encounter, Baraclough has watched numerous Slovakian games from the past, including the play-off with the Republic.

"They allowed the Republic to have a fair bit of the ball. They allowed them a lot of possession," explained Baraclough.

"They set up properly at set-pieces and are very quick from the counter-attack, they spring out and look to exploit any spaces you might leave so that is something we have to be aware of.

"They have good technicians within the team and try to dominate the midfield area. With them bringing back experienced players they will certainly feel like they have the know-how to deal with big games.

"I think their team will have a different feel to it than the team who played against the Republic but we will know all about their players, their strengths and their weaknesses and it is a game we are clearly looking forward to."