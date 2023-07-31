Republic of Ireland earn first World Cup point with scoreless draw against Nigeria

Republic of Ireland 0 Nigeria 0

History made and history ended. The Republic of Ireland’s first ever point at a World Cup at once a notable achievement and a reminder of what could have been.

For some, it may never be again.

The Lang Park stadium was once the site of a sprawling cemetery.

Today it felt a little like the final death of a sporting dream.

With ten minutes left, assistant coach Tom Elmes approached his manager and suggested something that might halt the flow of a one-way second-half, a reversal of fortunes in a game in which Ireland had initially dominated.

A familiar theme, perhaps but, so unlike last week’s hint of chaos, instead Vera Pauw remained utterly immune to any change, even as her firebrand captain, Katie McCabe, railed against all and sundry as the game drifted out of their control.

She shouted at her defender, Niamh Fahey, pointing to the bench and gesticulating; earlier, she had also roared something towards the bench.

It had not been a polite request for a drink of water.

Pauw’s recalcitrance seemed almost deliberately stubborn; McCabe’s perhaps too publicly conflicting.

It reflects a time of unseemly upset in what should have been a celebration. At the end, she hugged all of her players. We wonder will it be the last time.

Eventually, Abbie Larkin and Marissa Sheva did come on and, at the very least perhaps, Ireland did at least literally make the point that they belonged at this World Cup.

But their joy, and that of the woman who had done so much to bring them here, jarred with the celebrations of the Nigerians who go forward to the last 16.

Ireland come home with regrets, recriminations and remorse.

A remarkable journey that ended here has now become another watershed.

Diane Caldwell’s late introduction a lovely gesture, a reminder of what used to tie this squad together, but which now seemingly sunders them.

The locals call this place the ‘cauldron’ albeit the top tier of the stadium was closed, with half of the near 50,000 attendance who were thrilled by France’s win against Brazil here last Saturday.

Nonetheless, the Irish emigrants and holidayers were out in force to support the girls in green or, in this case, the girls in white.

Still, you could hear the players shouting to each other on the field. The muted setting perhaps reflecting the mood, the buoyant Nigerian story has regrettably few followers this far from home.

Heather Payne, tearfully scratched last time out, made it to the starting gate this time around while the introduction of Lily Agg for Lucy Quinn potentially allowed the hitherto underwhelming Denise O’Sullivan to start higher up the pitch.

An early intercept in the opposition signalled her intent; Agg’s weak back-pass after Niamh Fahey’s errant pass a sign of anxiety.

Nigeria are not a nation who are on friendly terms with caution. They pitched Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala in from the start after holding her in reserve.

It meant she started alongside her childhood pal Rasheedat Ajisade for the first time in this tournament as they sought to belie their lowly (albeit skewed) world ranking.

Ireland created the first chance when Katie McCabe dragged her effort wide from just inside the left corner of the area, after Sinead Farrelly deftly laid off Payne’s cross from the opposite side.

Megan Connolly sometimes advanced beyond Littlejohn in midfield as Ireland played confidently, without necessarily applying much penetration..

Nigeria, penned back, were fitful, finding it difficult to counter as their passing was too imprecise.

But then, almost another fatal defensive error in the 15th minute. Quinn’s sloppy ball to Uchenna Kanu, who immediately slipped in Oshoala who advanced with growing menace before a shot which lacked any accuracy.

To her credit, Quinn’s rangy retreat had forced the early, wild effort.

Nigeria were happy to let Ireland step out and well before the first quarter had ended, all Ireland’s back five had needlessly given the ball away. Connolly was the most effective distributor.

She nearly turned provider, Ajibade’s foul on McCabe allowing the Corkonian another tasty chance to drop a ball in the area from the left; captain Chiamaka Nnadozie, the penalty hero against Canada, flapped at the ball and Agg almost got her head to it.

Then, a lovely back-heel from McCabe to O’Sullivan almost created another chance but Carusa decided to cross instead of shoot when she found herself on the right edge and Farrelly, after a delicious inside ball to Payne, stretched in vain to guide the ball home.

McCabe’s cross was headed back from Quinn, who had remained up for a free-kick, but Carusa’s header possessed neither power nor accuracy.

Nigeria were a different team after the oranges - almost as Randy Waldrum had told them the other Group B match was scoreless.

Quinn had to divert Ajibade’s cross wide, then Brosnan effected a wondrous save from Uchenna Kanu’s downward header after Toni Payne had wriggled inside Quinn to cross.

Then Ashoala flashed another shot wide.

McCabe began to lose her composure as he side started losing control.

A throw-win on the hour from McCabe almost woke her side up and as Michell Alozie fell asleep, Carusa found O’Sullivan on the turn but Plumptre blocked her goal-bound shot.

Like so much of the World Cup for the gifted midfielder, a case of so close and yet so far.

Ireland needed to change but Nigeria did first, Ashoala giving in with Monday Gift arriving, an ominous portent perhaps.

By this stage, McCabe’s frustration towards the bench was evident, and a series of blocks in the box confirmed there was only one side physically growing more dominant.

McCabe, either by instruction or will, pushed in field with Farrelly replacing her but the side were obviously growing weary.

She had an intense discussion with Fahey about the on-field tactics as another audacious corner attempt was flagged.

But everything seemed just out of reach, as it has seemed to be for this entire tournament.

Republic of Ireland – Brosnan; Payne (Sheva 83), Fahey (Caldwell 90), Quinn, Connolly; Agg (Larkin 83), Littlejohn, Farrelly, O’Sullivan; Carusa.

Nigeria: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin (Ebe 83), Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu (Gift 65); Oshoala (onumonu 66).

Referee: Katie Garcia (Mexico)