Republic of Ireland hero Amber Barrett pays emotional tribute to victims of Creeslough tragedy

Donegal ace Amber Barrett admitted it was an emotional night after her Republic of Ireland side made history in Hampden Park and qualified for a first World Cup.

Barrett who hails from Milford, Co Donegal, scored the all-important goal in the 1-0 win over Scotland but her thoughts were never far away from the horrific tragedy in Creeslough where 10 people lost their lives in an explosion.

“I know Creeslough like the back of my hand,” she explained. “Both my grandparents were Cresslough born and bred. I spent my whole upbringing there, summers and Christmas’, every year I go back. I knew people who died in the tragedy.

“I know people who were affected.

“I know people who were first on the scene. I’ve not been able to put it into words. There has been a somberness about me the last few days. This is the best day of my life in terms of football, but when you put it into perspective, we don’t scratch the surface of what happened there on Friday.

“This result, this game, that goal, I’m dedicating it to the ten beautiful souls who perished on Friday and to their families. They certainly touched our lives. This is for Cresslough, this is for Donegal.”

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw celebrates her side qualifying for the World Cup

The 26-year-old proved a supersub as she came off the bench, ran onto Denise O’Sullivan’s excellent pass and coolly slotted into the bottom corner, as the Irish booked their place in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Jubilant Republic manager Vera Pauw paid tribute to her history making “tigers”.

“I can’t believe it, I just can’t believe it,” said Pauw.

“How is this possible? I want to say thank you to everyone who supported me through the difficult times. My heart is with the country. I wanted this so much for everybody. I am so proud and have no words. I can’t believe it.”

The Scots were made to pay for Caroline Weir’s missed penalty before the break.

Pauw paid special tribute to goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan who pulled off the brilliant save.

“Preparation is everything,” said the manager. “For Courtney to save a penalty was not luck. We knew where it was going. We trained and were ready for every scenario. The way they executed it was not beautiful, but the game plan was successful. I can’t believe it.

“It’s amazing. We were missing so many players with injury. They completely bought into the game-plan and team. They gave themselves for the country. It’s not that we were the better team on the pitch, but were the most effective team and wanted it more.

“Amber promised me ‘when I get on, I’ll make that goal.’ The first touch made it all. It was incredible the way she finished it. I am so proud. To me, Courtney Brosnan is the player of the game. She kept us in the game.”

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez reflected: “I’m very disappointed — for the girls, and for the whole nation.”