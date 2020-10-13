Republic of Ireland player ruled out of Nations League clash against Finland as third Covid test is positive

The Republic of Ireland player who tested positive for Covid 19 before a second test showed negative is now out of the squad for Wednesday's Nations League clash against Finland after a third test showed positive.

Stephen Kenny's squad had already delayed their departure to Helsinki by 24 hours to allow the Irish camp to deal with the outcome of Covid tests conducted on Sunday evening.

The FAI were hoping to get clearance from UEFA and the HSE to allow the unnamed player, who had tested positive for Covid-19 but then tested negative in a retest commissioned by the FAI, to take part in the Nations League clash with Finland.

But the Association confirmed late last night that a third test came back positive. Crucially, no other player has been deemed a close contact so Kenny will be down just one man due to the latest developments.

"The FAI can confirm that the player who initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday night is now out of the Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League game in Finland, after the second of two tests on Monday produced a positive result," read a statement.

"The player – who cannot be named – had received a positive result from a UEFA test on Sunday followed by a negative result from a second test on Monday morning. A third test has now come back positive and the player will now self-isolate for the next 10 days as per HSE guidelines. No members of the Irish squad or the backroom team have been identified as close contacts of the player."

Kenny did receive one piece of good news yesterday when Brighton agreed to release Aaron Connolly back for international duty.

Connolly and team-mate Adam Idah had returned to their clubs, flying from Bratislava to England by private plane. And while Norwich were first up to re-release Idah, there were fears that the Seagulls would not allow Connolly to return but he did link up again and trained in Dublin yesterday.