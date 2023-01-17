Republic of Ireland target Sean Moore named in Northern Ireland Schoolboy squad

Centenary Shield

Cliftonville starlet Sean Moore has been named in Northern Ireland Under 18 Schoolboys for this year’s Centenary Shield.

The 17-year-old is widely considered to be the most exciting young player in the Irish League with Premier League clubs Brighton Hove and Albion, Everton and Newcastle United keen to secure his signature.

The teen sensation is also on the radar of the FAI, who want to Moore to switch international allegiances from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland.

However, the Belfast Met pupil is now set to represent Northern Ireland against the Republic when the two Schoolboy teams clash on March 30.

Before that, Simon Nicks’ team host Scotland on March 2 before travelling to Wales on March 23. The campaign will end with a trip to England on April 14.

The Northern Ireland team – organised by the Northern Ireland Schools Football Association - will warm-up for the prestigious tournament with friendlies against Australia and Jersey.

Northern Ireland U18 Schoolboys: Rian Brown, Ryan Kerr, Kyle McCloskey, Logan Wallace, Odhran McCart, Callen Farley, Ben Walker, Adhamh Towe, Ben McGonigle, Joshua Ness, Connor Armstrong, Michael Morgan, Charlie Chapman, Diego Esquivel McGann, Jake Martin, Luca Doherty, Sean Moore, Sean Brown