Republic’s World Cup qualifier star Alan McLoughlin ‘will be remembered for Windsor heroics’ against NI

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin, who scored the crucial goal against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park to send Jack Charlton’s team to the 1994 World Cup finals, has died at the age of 54.

McLoughlin revealed in March that he had been diagnosed with cancer after successfully recovering from a kidney tumour in 2012.

Born in Manchester, he won 42 caps for the Republic of Ireland between 1990 and 1999 and represented the country at World Cup finals in Italy and the USA.

After leaving Manchester United as a youngster, McLoughlin went on to play for Swindon Town, Southampton, Portsmouth and Wigan before retiring from the game in 2003.

He was appointed Swindon Town’s Academy manager in February 2018 and was also in charge of the club’s under-18 side.

Football Association of Ireland (FAI) president Gerry McAnaney said McLoughlin will always be remembered for his goal at Windsor Park in November 1993, which brought “the entire country to its feet”.

“He was a great player for Ireland, a fantastic footballing man who coached so many young players and a very proud family man,” he added.

“We were lucky to have him as one of our Irish football family and I know I speak on behalf of everyone involved with Irish football when I sympathise with Debbie and his family at this most difficult of times.”

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill added: “This is most tragic news and our thoughts now are with Alan’s wife Debbie, his two daughters and his extended family.

“I spoke with Alan before we honoured him at the Luxembourg game in March and I know how proud he was of his 42 appearances in the Ireland jersey.

“He went to two World Cups with Ireland and will always be remembered for that night in November in 1993. May he rest in peace.”

McLoughlin’s old club Swindon described him as a “Town legend”.

“Perhaps his most famous moment in a Swindon shirt was scoring the winning goal at Wembley in the 1990 Second Division Play-Off Final against Sunderland in a 1-0 victory,” the club wrote on its website.

“During his time in SN1, Macca became the first Swindon player to ever appear at a World Cup finals, when he played against England and Egypt representing the Republic of Ireland.”

McLoughlin’s famous goal against Northern Ireland in Belfast came amid a poisonous, sectarian-fuelled atmosphere at Windsor Park.

After an attempt by the FAI to move the game to Old Trafford for security reasons, Fifa accepted the IFA and security force assurances that Windsor could safely host the game.

There was a 10,000 crowd limit, with 2,000 police, soldiers and stewards deployed, and no tickets were made available for Ireland fans. Looking back on that night, McLoughlin said: “The safest place to be was on the pitch.”

Ireland needed at least a draw — depending on results elsewhere — to qualify for their second successive World Cup but Jimmy Quinn’s volley for Northern Ireland left their opponents scrambling for an equaliser.

Up-stepped Portsmouth’s relatively unknown McLoughlin, who grabbed his first international goal after coming on from the bench, to send Ireland to the finals and bring an end to one of the darkest games in Windsor Park’s history.