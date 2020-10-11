Restricted numbers, but Northern Ireland fans make plenty of noise at Windsor

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - OCTOBER 11: Two fans of Northern Ireland are seen in the stands prior to the UEFA Nations League group stage match between Northern Ireland and Austria at Windsor Park on October 11, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The Irish Football Association are allowing limited number of spectators (600) to be in attendance as Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are eased. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland fans in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 8/10/2020: Northern Ireland fans during the Nations League match against Austria at the National stadium in Belfast. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 11/10/2020 Northern Ireland v Austria UEFA Nations League Northern Ireland Fans during this evening's match at the National Football stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland fans during the Nations League Qualifier against Austria on October 11th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A match steward shows Northern Ireland fans to their seats in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

A Northern Ireland fan in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

Northern Ireland fans were back in the stadium for last month's clash with Austria.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th October 2020 UEFA Nations League 2021 Final Tournament at the National Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. Northern Ireland Vs Austria. Northern Ireland fans pictured at the match. A limited number of fans were at the match who were practising social distance due to COVID-19 restrictions. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye-Belfast-Northern Ireland -11th October 2020 National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. 11/10/2020 Northern Ireland fans supporting their team against Austria during Sunday night's UEFA Nations League match at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park,Belfast. Mandatory Credit PressEye

Northern Ireland fans waves flags in the stands before the UEFA Nations League Group 1, League B match at Windsor Park, Belfast. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 11, 2020. 600 fans will be in attendance for the match following UEFA's decision to allow fans to return up to 30 percent of the stadium's capacity in UEFA competitions. See PA story SOCCER N Ireland. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Editorial use only, No commercial use without prior permission.

The GAWA are back - well some of them at least.

The Green and White Army made a long awaited return to Windsor Park on Sunday night as 600 lucky fans attended the Nations League match against Austria.

After qualifying for the Euro 2020 play-off final on Thursday night, Northern Ireland supporters were full of hopes the team would continue that momentum last night, but this time with fans in the stands.

Unfortunately it failed to lift the team, who lost 1-0.

The fortunate fans, drawn from a ballot of season ticket holders, were invited along to watch - a far cry from the 18,000 that Windsor Park can normally accommodate.

They were socially distanced across the East, West and North Upper stands in line with current UEFA guidelines.

Safe seat: a lucky number of Northern Ireland fans were able to watch the match live last night

While the crowds may have looked a little smaller than before, the atmosphere was palpable as football fanatics began to arrive, many still thriving off the back of Thursday's penalty shoot-out victory.

Delighted to be a part of that small step towards normality were two friends who have bonded over their love of the game, Dorothy Taylor and Allen Kinnin from Newry.

"We're glad to get home and see if the boys can do it right," Dorothy said.

The pair are members of the Bessbrook NI Supporters Club and are long-time fans of the game.

"We would have been in Norway if we could have," Allen said.

"It's a big night for us, I've been coming to matches since 1963."

Meanwhile, Warren McAllister from Glengormley could not wait for the match to kick off.

"It's brilliant to be here and to see them starting to let the fans back in," he said. "Obviously it would be good to see more but with the restrictions at the minute you can understand.

"Hopefully it's a step in the right direction for the upcoming play-off final.

"Tonight is a good tester and if everybody behaves themselves then maybe we can get a few more to help the atmosphere," he added.

As one of the lucky few invited a long, Mr McAllister said he felt a responsibility to follow restrictions and help local football on the path to recovery.

"Northern Ireland fans always show why we are the best fans in the world," he said.

"Hopefully it does show tonight if everything goes well.

"It's a real privilege to have made it along."

After making the short drive from Newtownabbey, mother and daughter duo Lorna and Nichola Henry were optimistic, predicting a 2-1 win.

"It's very exciting and very strange to be back," Nichola told the Belfast Telegraph.

"As block bookers we are used to being here with thousands of other people, so it's bizarre really."

Mum Lorna added: "I was thinking, as I got myself ready, how strange everything I was putting in my pockets was, like a face mask and hand sanitiser.

"It's not the same anymore - but we'll just have to sing louder."

Also pledging to sing along for those unable to get tickets were Harry and Jane, a husband and wife from Carrickfergus.

"We are privileged to be here," Harry said. "I'll be singing my heart out as we have a few voices to make up for, what with the numbers not being the same.

"I know that my friends who couldn't get tickets, while they are raging, they know I'm going to be singing for them anyway."