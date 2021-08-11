Rio Ferdinand: Jonny Evans should be playing for one of Premier League’s top clubs… no disrespect to Leicester

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand says he is surprised that former team-mate Jonny Evans never went on to play for another top-four Premier League side after leaving Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old made 198 appearances for the Red Devils between 2007 and 2015, winning three Premier League titles and a Champions League, but never nailed down a starting shirt at the club and eventually departed for West Brom after falling out of favour with Louis van Gaal.

At the Baggies, Evans’ form soared with consistent first-team football and that earned him a move to Leicester City, with whom he has won the FA Cup and has represented the club in the Europa League, while Northern Ireland fans need no reminders of how influential he has been on the international stage.

There were rumours of potential moves to Arsenal and Liverpool at various stages while with the Foxes that never transpired, and Ferdinand, who played alongside Evans with United for six seasons, admits he was shocked his former team-mate never got that big move.

“He’s had a fantastic career. It’s justified because of the work ethic he’s shown. He’s always been serious about his game, always worked hard, been diligent, and you get a longer career when you do that. You earn your luck, and I think he’s done that,” praised Ferdinand.

“Not to be disrespectful to Leicester but I’m surprised he didn’t go to one of the top three or four clubs outside of Man United, because I think he’s that good as a centre-back.

“I think his career has been something that wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who watched him come up through the ranks as a kid at Man United.”

Another Northern Irish player coming through the ranks at United is midfielder Ethan Galbraith, who has been involved in pre-season matches with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, and Ferdinand believes a spell away from Old Trafford would be helpful for the 20-year-old.

“I think (loan moves) benefit all young players. Special players like (Phil) Foden don’t go out on loan. But for most players... I went out on loan, (Frank) Lampard went out on loan,” he added.

“It’ll be beneficial for him going out on loan and get to play men’s football and see how he adapts to that.”

Ferdinand is in Belfast for tonight’s UEFA Super Cup between Chelsea and Villarreal but spent yesterday promoting BT Sport’s Hope United campaign to combat online abuse.

As part of the initiative, the BT Sport team — consisting of former footballers Ferdinand, Eni Aluko, Joe Cole, Glenn Hoddle and Steve McManaman — attended a match at Seaview set up by the Irish FA for children aged between 14 and 17 who are part of community projects in Belfast aimed at helping bridge the sectarian divide and helping refugees settle in Northern Ireland.

“This is a great opportunity for the young players today, but it is also about spreading that message on how to deal with online abuse and discrimination,” Ferdinand said.

“Social media is a shift from what we knew as players. We played a game, then switched off.

“The abuse, and banter, was generally reserved for the stadiums where we played. But the players nowadays, they are on their phones all the time. And many of then are on social media and can’t escape the criticism and abuse. We want to try and teach people techniques on how to combat online hate.

“There will always be people who will spout online hate and discrimination. It is about how we combat that and how we deal with it.”