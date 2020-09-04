Romania v Northern Ireland ratings: Peacock-Farrell dazzles from the back in Bucharest draw

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell stood out in the draw with Romania in Bucharest (William Cherry/Presseye)

No surprises for guessing who was the star man for Northern Ireland in their draw against Romania, but who else impressed at the Arena Nationala?

Graham Luney gives his verdict on who else stood tall for Ian Baraclough's side in Bucharest...

Starting line-up

BAILEY-PEACOCK FARRELL

Burnley man made decent save before opener. Denied scorer Puscas twice, Stanciu and Alibec in impressive fashion. Class act. 9

PADDY McNAIR

Composed early on but guilty of a few wayward passes. Had a late chance to deliver effective cross but squandered it. 5

CRAIG CATHCART

Difficult night for the Watford man. Under pressure after the sending off but the defence was let off many times. 5

DANIEL BALLARD

Proud debut for the Arsenal man but not one to look back on fondly. Went down with cramp but a promising start. 6

JAMAL LEWIS

First game since being linked with Liverpool, he played Puscas onside for the goal. Unable to surge up left wing. 5

STUART DALLAS

Wasn’t able to go forward as much as he would like and made little impact. Pitch didn’t help, or the atmosphere. 6

CORRY EVANS

Great to see him fit after injury setbacks. Booked in first half during frustrating spell. Nearly scored an own goal. 6

STEVEN DAVIS

Skipper and Northern Ireland’s talisman was anonymous in the early stages. Relieved to see his side salvage a point. 6

GEORGE SAVILLE

Little magic and dropped back into midfield in scrappy affair. Mistimed challenges and little attacking flair. 5

JOSH MAGENNIS

Disastrous. Sent off in the 39th minute for leading with the elbow, his second booking. Harsh perhaps but still clumsy mistake. 4

CONOR WASHINGTON

Two strikers up front? Encouraging sight but didn’t last long! Was isolated after Magennis’ dismissal. Eventually hauled off. 5

Replacements

GAVIN WHYTE (for Washington, 66 mins)

Nodded in late equaliser which his side barely deserved 7

KYLE LAFFERTY (for Evans, 77 mins)

Headed the ball on for Whyte to score 7

MICHAEL SMITH (for Ballard, 90 mins)

Was only on for injury time 6