Ryan McLaughlin called up to Northern Ireland squad as Matty Kennedy pulls out ahead of Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia

Ryan McLaughlin has been called back into the Northern Ireland squad after Matty Kennedy pulled out through injury.

Adding to Corry Evans' withdrawal due to a hamstring problem sustained early in Blackburn Rovers' game on Saturday, Aberdeen midfielder Kennedy is out.

McLaughlin returns to the panel, where he joins his brother Conor, looking for a first cap since the 2018 summer tour to central America.

The former Liverpool full-back has featured in nine of Rochdale's opening 11 League One games and Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough welcomed his return to the international fold.

"Ryan can play in a multitude of positions," he said. "He can play in wide areas, he's got good pace and has been around the group before.

"He has had his injury problems but he is getting a good run of games with Rochdale and I think he's the right one to call up."

Despite Jonny Evans' sore back following Leicester City's win over Wolves on Sunday, Baraclough confirmed their are no added concerns in the squad.

"Their minds are on it," he continued, ahead of Thursday's crunch Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia. "They want to get down to business. That's how it was last month and we'll build that up as we go along. We know it's a game we're capable of winning if we do the right things."

Updated Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Michael McGovern, Conor Hazard

Defenders: Daniel Ballard, Conor McLaughlin, Jonny Evans, Tom Flanagan, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Michael Smith, Ryan McLaughlin

Midfielders: Gavin Whyte, Ali McCann, Jordan Thompson, Ethan Galbraith, George Saville, Niall McGinn, Paddy McNair, Steven Davis

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Josh Magennis