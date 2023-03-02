Sacked Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough believes he was ‘hard done by’

The ex-Motherwell boss was replaced by Michael O’Neill

Former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has branded the Irish FA’s decision to sack him as ‘unfair.’

Baraclough was dismissed in October after a dismal run of results in the Nations League that included two draws with Cyprus and defeats against Kosovo and Greece.

During his tenure, Northern Ireland lost 14 of their 28 fixtures and only collected three competitive wins.

The former Motherwell boss was replaced in the Northern Ireland hotseat by the returning Michael O’Neill, that man he succeeded in June 2020. O’Neill guided the national team to Euro 2016, where they recorded a famous victory over Ukraine in Lyon.

Baraclough said: “I felt it was cut short and that my time wasn't done.

“I had one World Cup campaign so to be compared against anyone is unfair in my mind. I was told I was to be judged on World Cup and Euros campaigns.

“Looking back at the World Cup campaign we came third behind European champions Italy and a top-10 European side in Switzerland so it was difficult.

“I look back with pride at not conceding a goal at home in that campaign. It was great for a team that was still building, with some young players alongside great senior role models.”

But a dismal Nations League C game cost Baraclough his job. Northern Ireland claimed just five points, narrowly avoiding a Relegation Play-Off.

Despite the disappointing run of results, the ex-Sligo Rovers boss believes he deserved a crack at the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Baraclough attended that draw in Germany – that saw Northern Ireland paired with Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino – before he was axed.

He told Sky Sports News: “After the June games, when we had 11 or 12 players unavailable, I can say it now that some players look at the Nations League as glorified friendlies.

“I knew the results in June weren't good enough. I was always in conversation with Patrick Nelson and my superiors at the IFA and they said results need to improve. Beating Kosovo at home after being a goal down showed that the players were invested.

“Having had time to reflect on that I feel a little hard done by, but I understand they had to make a decision. We got a favourable draw and Michael was available. They obviously felt that was the way they wanted to go and that's their prerogative.

“For it to come to an end after a Nations League campaign which was obviously disappointing with the results, but for a lot of people it was still a development period.

“I'd just signed a new contract and it was all about preparing for the Euros qualifying campaign. To attend the draw and get a favourable one, I'm sure there was confidence we could qualify. To not get the chance to continue was a disappointment.”

Baraclough also confirmed that several of Northern Ireland’s talented young players were approached to play for Republic of Ireland by the FAI during his tenure, including Liverpool starlet Conor Bradley.

“I think there was a real surge in the recruitment from down south and we knew there were certain players they were targeting. I knew they were all over the likes of Conor Bradley, Paddy Lane, Charlie McCann and Shea Charles.

“For me, it was about talking to their families, talking to the players themselves and their clubs. It was about encouraging them that the pathway was there to senior football.

“It wasn't a case of just giving them caps to tie them down. These players were given opportunities because of how we value them. They weren't given promises but they were given a chance.”

One of the most difficult periods of Baraclough’s tenure came in September, when both veteran striker Kyle Lafferty and Irish League star Conor McMenamin were cut from the squad.

Lafferty was withdrawn from squad after video evidence emerged of him allegedly making a sectarian remark in a nightclub. A day later, McMenamin also withdrew after a historical video emerged in which he appeared to sing a pro-IRA slogan. He rejoined the squad a few days later after he was cleared by a disciplinary committee.

Baraclough reflected: “Social media can be helpful to promote your club, but it can be a hindrance. It can throw up things historically.

“To pull Conor into my room half an hour before leaving the hotel for the Kosovo game was heartbreaking. I'd given him his debut and he deserved his chance. He did well when he came in and I know what it meant to him. It was a difficult conversation to have but you have to do the right thing at the right time.

“At that moment, we were unsure of all the facts. As a head coach or leader, you are a teacher, a father figure, a social worker and have got to be ready for those times. Looking back, I think we got more right than wrong and you become better for those experiences. I'm a better person for it.”

Looking to the future, Baraclough is keen to move back into the club game.

“I've not studied for anything since my LMA diploma and pro license. I'm going to take on a master's degree in sporting directorship. That interests me down the line but I want to get back into club football.

“I think I can build a young squad, work with young players and give them the confidence to put them on the right pathway.”