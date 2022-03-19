Sammy Clingan: Mark Sykes can be a major hit for the Republic of Ireland after earning first call-up since switching allegiance from Northern Ireland

Former Northern Ireland star Sammy Clingan has backed ex-Glenavon team-mate Mark Sykes to be a hit at international level after the Oxford United midfielder was called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.

Belfast-born Sykes switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic two years ago and his impressive form for League One outfit Oxford this season has seen him included in Stephen Kenny’s plans for friendlies at home to Belgium and Lithuania later this month.

Sykes (24) was involved in three Northern Ireland senior squads under Michael O’Neill but never played and was a hugely influential figure for current national team boss Ian Baraclough when he was in charge at Under-21 level.

Making the decision to move from North to South, Sykes said that he had always wanted to play for the Republic.

At Glenavon, before moving to Oxford in 2019, Sykes played alongside the classy Clingan and learned a great deal from the ex-Nottingham Forest and Coventry City midfielder who believes the 2016 Irish Cup winner has the quality to shine in a different shade of green for the Republic.

“I’m sure Mark and his family will be buzzing that he has been called up and he has the ability to do very well,” said Clingan.

“Technically he is excellent, has a great engine on him, can cover a lot of ground and get around the pitch. I think he could adapt to international football quite comfortably.”

Clingan added: “I could see from when I joined Glenavon that Mark was very good on the ball and he could manipulate it really well and go past players. The big thing that stood out for me was the timing of his forward runs. He always seemed to time his runs off a striker brilliantly.

“The only criticism I had of him back then, and I told him this, was his finishing but then he got better at it and started tucking chances away rather than blasting them. He was picking his corners and scoring goals and he has gone on to do superbly at Oxford.

“He has been playing a lot for them and they have been having a charge lately. It would be great if they got promoted from League One because you want to be playing at the best level possible in club football and in turn that helps you at international level.”

Famously, Clingan, who won 39 caps, excelled in an epic Windsor Park Euro qualifier, outshining the great Xavi in midfield in a 3-2 victory for Northern Ireland over Spain when David Healy scored a memorable hat-trick.

Now there is a chance that Sykes, who is being monitored by Championship promotion chasers Huddersfield, could face the world-ranked No.1 nation Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in the FAI Centenary match today week.

While several big names, including Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard, are absent from the Belgium squad due to a policy of featuring players with 50 caps or less for friendlies this year to enhance their squad depth for the 2022 World Cup, there are still a number of high-profile names on the way to Dublin such as Liverpool’s Divock Origi, Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans and Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke.

“It would be some experience for Mark if he got a chance to play against Belgium,” said Clingan.

“I know from my own experience playing for Northern Ireland against some of the top players in the world was amazing.

“I’m still asked about the night we beat Spain and that was back in 2006 so when you take on the big names it stays in people’s minds.”

If Sykes doesn’t play against Belgium, it is likely the midfielder will earn his Republic debut against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium on March 29.