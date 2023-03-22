San Marino targeting first ever competitive victory, skipper warns Northern Ireland

San Marino have not won any of their 166 competitive games

San Marino midfielder Alessandro Golinucci says his team-mates are feeling positive about creating history and winning their first competitive international against Northern Ireland tomorrow.

Since first playing in a recognised FIFA international in 1990, San Marino have failed to win any of their 166 games in World Cup qualifiers, European Championship qualifiers or the Nations League.

But hope springs eternal for the country ranked lowest in the FIFA ratings with Michael O’Neill’s team the visitors in the opening Euro 2024 qualifying encounter.

Golinucci insisted that the team Northern Ireland will face will be a new San Marino and not the old one.

He said: “I have a positive feeling about the match. We are very united and are ready to play a good match.

“Now we have the possibility to play well. We are not the old San Marino, we are a new San Marino and we have potential and possibilities to do more.

“We aware that strong players in the Northern Ireland team who play for prestigious clubs are injured and we will do our best to get a good result.”

San Marino coach Fabrizio Costantini said: “We are motivated and have done better recently and also scored more goals. We respect Northern Ireland but we don’t want to be victims.

“We will try to play as well as we can but we also know Northern Ireland is a very strong team and it is a team that has had some very good results over the years and with Michael O’Neill back as manager maybe it will be even stronger.

“This is the first time we have prepared by looking at ourselves and not the other team because we know when a new coach comes in everything changes with the combination of the team.

“We hope it will be our first win in a competitive international. You never lose hope.”