Saville leaves Northern Ireland squad for personal reasons ahead of Nations League ties

Northern Ireland midfielder George Saville has left the squad for personal reasons ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League games against Austria and Romania.

The Middlesbrough midfielder didn't feature in the club's game against Brentford last Saturday due to a family emergency prior to linking up with the Northern Ireland squad for Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off with Slovakia.

Now he has returned home, leaving manager Ian Baraclough with one less option for their must-win games against Austria on Sunday and Romania next Wednesday.

The rest of the squad are back in training today ahead of travelling to Austria for the clash in Vienna, but Baraclough added there are a few knocks they have to deal with.

Stuart Dallas shipped an injury to his arm in the first half but played the full 90 against Slovakia, but Paddy McNair and Craig Cathcart were forced off with ailments of their own.